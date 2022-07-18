CDC wants more SC residents to wear masks as COVID-19 cases spike. Here’s where
Residents living in 45 of South Carolina’s 46 counties should mask up to reduce the spread of COVID-19, federal health officials say.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its community levels map to include a whopping 32 counties with high levels of COVID-19. Another 13 counties were noted to have medium levels.
The CDC recommends communities with high levels of COVID-19 use masks while indoors, including in schools and workplaces.
A month ago, the CDC reported just six South Carolina counties had high levels of COVID-19.
For communities with medium levels, individuals at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, along with those who are regularly around immunocompromised people, are encouraged to mask up, the CDC says.
The latest DHEC data shows that as of July 9, cases of COVID-19 cases were up 16.8% in the state over the previous month. COVID-19-related hospitalizations were up 40.3% over last month.
Below are the 32 counties with high COVID-19 levels, according to the CDC.
- Anderson
- Greenville
- Oconee
- Pickens
- Spartanburg
- Cherokee
- Union
- Laurens
- Greenwood
- Abbeville
- Newberry
- Fairfield
- Richland
- Lexington
- Edgefield
- Aiken
- Barnwell
- Hampton
- Beaufort
- Charleston
- Dorchester
- Berkeley
- Georgetown
- Williamsburg
- Clarendon
- Sumter
- Horry
- Marion
- Florence
- Dillon
- Marlboro
- Chesterfield
Here are the 13 counties with medium COVID-19 levels.
- McCormick
- Saluda
- Jasper
- York
- Chester
- Lancaster
- Kershaw
- Lee
- Darlington
- Colleton
- Bamburg
- Orangeburg
- Calhoun
