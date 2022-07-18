CDC wants more SC residents to wear masks as COVID-19 cases spike. Here’s where

Residents living in 45 of South Carolina’s 46 counties should mask up to reduce the spread of COVID-19, federal health officials say.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its community levels map to include a whopping 32 counties with high levels of COVID-19. Another 13 counties were noted to have medium levels.

The CDC recommends communities with high levels of COVID-19 use masks while indoors, including in schools and workplaces.

A month ago, the CDC reported just six South Carolina counties had high levels of COVID-19.

For communities with medium levels, individuals at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, along with those who are regularly around immunocompromised people, are encouraged to mask up, the CDC says.

The latest DHEC data shows that as of July 9, cases of COVID-19 cases were up 16.8% in the state over the previous month. COVID-19-related hospitalizations were up 40.3% over last month.

Below are the 32 counties with high COVID-19 levels, according to the CDC.

Anderson





Greenville





Oconee





Pickens





Spartanburg





Cherokee





Union





Laurens





Greenwood





Abbeville





Newberry





Fairfield





Richland





Lexington





Edgefield





Aiken





Barnwell





Hampton





Beaufort





Charleston





Dorchester





Berkeley





Georgetown





Williamsburg





Clarendon





Sumter





Horry





Marion





Florence





Dillon





Marlboro





Chesterfield





Here are the 13 counties with medium COVID-19 levels.