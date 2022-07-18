ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

CDC wants more SC residents to wear masks as COVID-19 cases spike. Here’s where

By Patrick McCreless
 2 days ago

Residents living in 45 of South Carolina’s 46 counties should mask up to reduce the spread of COVID-19, federal health officials say.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its community levels map to include a whopping 32 counties with high levels of COVID-19. Another 13 counties were noted to have medium levels.

The CDC recommends communities with high levels of COVID-19 use masks while indoors, including in schools and workplaces.

A month ago, the CDC reported just six South Carolina counties had high levels of COVID-19.

For communities with medium levels, individuals at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, along with those who are regularly around immunocompromised people, are encouraged to mask up, the CDC says.

The latest DHEC data shows that as of July 9, cases of COVID-19 cases were up 16.8% in the state over the previous month. COVID-19-related hospitalizations were up 40.3% over last month.

Below are the 32 counties with high COVID-19 levels, according to the CDC.

  • Anderson

  • Greenville

  • Oconee

  • Pickens

  • Spartanburg

  • Cherokee

  • Union

  • Laurens

  • Greenwood

  • Abbeville

  • Newberry

  • Fairfield

  • Richland

  • Lexington

  • Edgefield

  • Aiken

  • Barnwell

  • Hampton

  • Beaufort

  • Charleston

  • Dorchester

  • Berkeley

  • Georgetown

  • Williamsburg

  • Clarendon

  • Sumter

  • Horry

  • Marion

  • Florence

  • Dillon

  • Marlboro

  • Chesterfield

Here are the 13 counties with medium COVID-19 levels.

  • McCormick

  • Saluda

  • Jasper

  • York

  • Chester

  • Lancaster

  • Kershaw

  • Lee

  • Darlington

  • Colleton

  • Bamburg

  • Orangeburg

  • Calhoun

Comments

Mike Bower
2d ago

Had covid 2x. Zero vaccinations. Retired from the Healthcare community. Mask is useless and given as a false sense of security to the public. A control measure by the left.

Reply
33
George Gibbs
1d ago

Masks don't provide any protection against viruses. They are only a symbol of submission that also suppresses your immune system. Try thinking instead of submitting.

Reply
20
Ck West
1d ago

just from observation wearing a mask ans gloves is useless i see same mask and gloves worn 24/7 not washed taken on and off use gloves they are wearing all day to handle and eat their food actually sick to me play attention if you do not believe me. if anyway it is getting past that is it.

Reply
12
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina conservatives suggest almost total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A House committee reviewing South Carolina’s abortion law suggested Tuesday the state ban almost all abortions other than when the life of the mother is at risk. The state currently has a ban at roughly six weeks that includes exceptions for rape and incest. After...
