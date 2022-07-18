Jaguars' full roster heading into 2022 training camp by uniform number

The Jacksonville Jaguars will start their 2022 training camp this Sunday on July 24 and it will be their first under new coach Doug Pederson and his staff, who the team hired in February. After a busy offseason, there will also be a lot of new faces on the roster, too.

Teams can carry 90 players on the roster during camp, but will eventually have to reduce the roster down to 53 before the regular season. Before the Jags get to the point where they must finalize their final roster, they will get a chance to reduce the roster to 85 through one wave of cuts, then 80 through a second wave.

According to their official site, here are the players currently on the roster in ascending order according to their individual jersey numbers.