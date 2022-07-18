ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars' full roster heading into 2022 training camp by uniform number

By James Johnson
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars will start their 2022 training camp this Sunday on July 24 and it will be their first under new coach Doug Pederson and his staff, who the team hired in February. After a busy offseason, there will also be a lot of new faces on the roster, too.

Teams can carry 90 players on the roster during camp, but will eventually have to reduce the roster down to 53 before the regular season. Before the Jags get to the point where they must finalize their final roster, they will get a chance to reduce the roster to 85 through one wave of cuts, then 80 through a second wave.

According to their official site, here are the players currently on the roster in ascending order according to their individual jersey numbers.

The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed A Former USFL Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly kicking the tires on a USFL standout. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the "Steelers signed former USFL Birmingham Stallions DL Doug Costin to a 1-year deal." Noting, "Costin also previously played on the Jaguars and Bengals." Costin lined up in the middle of Birmingham's defense...
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Close race for Payton Kirkland

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland is announcing his commitment on July 23 and deciding between Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Spartans are in the lead for Kirkland’s pledge at 58.3%. The Gators aren’t far behind at 35%, while the Hurricanes have a 1.8% chance to land Kirkland’s commitment.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Paige finds new home overseas

Former UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige has signed the dotted line to play professionally in Spain. Paige, a UNC fan-favorite, played for the Heels from 2012-2016, with his performance in the 2016 National Championship game being his most memorable. Fans will never forget his attempted three in the last seconds of the game. After those four years at UNC,  Paige cemented his Tar Heel legacy and went on to play in five games for the Charlotte Hornets and spent two seasons in the NBA G-League before heading overseas. The 28-year-old has bounced around the oversea market playing most recently for the Orléans Loiret basketball club in France. Paige appeared in 27 games for the club averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on the season. Paige will be joining the Monbus Obradorio of the Liga Endesa league, finding a place in the second biggest basketball league in the world. Obradorio finished with an 12-22 record last season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Browns are getting in Javon Wims

The Cleveland Browns continue making moves in free agency and have decided to add more depth to their receiving corps. The receivers look to be extremely solid this season with the addition of a few draft picks and a big name in Amari Cooper, but another underrated signing has arrived in Javon Wims.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is what NFL executives said about Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. in ESPN offensive tackle rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to come to an agreement with LT Orlando Brown Jr. on a long-term contract extension despite making a significant offer. Some believe that it was a mistake to not get a long-term deal done, while others believe that Kansas City dodged a bullet. In ESPN’s recent survey of 50 NFL executives, coaches and players regarding the NFL’s top-10 offensive tackles, you tend to get an understanding of why the latter opinion is so prevalent.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting target setting visits

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in pursuit of a few prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. And one of them is five-star shooting guard Cam Scott. The Lexington, South Carolina native is quickly climbing the recruiting rankings as he’s a top 20 prospect per recruiting services.  At 6-foot-5, 165-pounds, Scott has a total of 14 offers in his recruitment including one from North Carolina. In addition to UNC teams like Oregon, Miami, Florida State, Ole Miss and Texas Tech among others are showing interest. And now he’s ready to set some visits. Scott talked to Jamie Shaw of On3 and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU pitcher Paul Gervase reverses course after he was drafted by Mets, will now go pro

On Monday night, LSU relief pitcher Paul Gervase tweeted “Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK! #GeauxTigers !!!!”. But on Tuesday, Gervase was drafted by the Mets at pick No. 359 in Round 12, and it seems as though his plans have changed and he will now head to the Big Apple. He has since deleted the tweet announcing his return, and in a new post, he implies that he will be moving on and signing with New York.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

