WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared as Tuesday evening features threats for strong to severe storms in Northern and parts of Central Wisconsin. The cold front will try to develop thunderstorms after the dinnertime hours. However, the chance for severe storms Tuesday evening could be a boom or bust. The ingredients are there to withhold severe storms, with plenty of instability in the area. However, the cold front may not spark any storms in the area. If storms form, they can become severe quickly on Tuesday afternoon/evening.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO