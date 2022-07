It's way too early to make any serious Super Bowl predictions, but of course, it's always going to happen no matter what time of the year it is. Adam Rank of NFL Network recently took to an episode of "Good Morning Football," where he gave a very bold prediction -- supported by some logical and not-so-logical reasoning -- that the Las Vegas Raiders would not only win the 2022-23 Super Bowl, but it would be the beginning of a new NFL dynasty.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO