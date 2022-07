There’s really nothing to say about Penn Law’s Amy Wax that hasn’t already been said. I’ve been covering her racist antics since 2017, and I tried to open this piece with a mildly humorous pop culture reference only to realize I’d already used it three Amy Wax stories ago. It’s the “Simpsons Did It” episode of South Park but with my own writing.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO