Most valuable crops grown in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported that Maryland State Police have received 11 times the usual number of permit applications. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan brought the state in line with the high court’s ruling on June 23. Hogan directed State Police on July 5 to suspend Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. The Supreme Court had struck down a similar law in New York. One Maryland gun shop owner said he’s sold out of 9mm semi-automatic handguns that are popular for concealed carry.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO