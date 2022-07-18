Most valuable crops grown in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBAL & AP) -- Anthony Brown left his congressional office to return to Annapolis as the Democratic nominee for Maryland attorney general, while a former Anne Arundel County councilman won the Republican primary. In its reporting dated at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, The Associated Press called Brown winner of the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported that Maryland State Police have received 11 times the usual number of permit applications. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan brought the state in line with the high court’s ruling on June 23. Hogan directed State Police on July 5 to suspend Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. The Supreme Court had struck down a similar law in New York. One Maryland gun shop owner said he’s sold out of 9mm semi-automatic handguns that are popular for concealed carry.
If you are a Maryland resident suffering from a chronic illness, you may wonder if medical marijuana is the proper treatment. This article will discuss everything you need to know about medical marijuana in Maryland. It will also cover topics such as qualifying conditions and how to obtain medical marijuana cards.
White-tailed deer, once nearly gone from Chesapeake Bay drainage states, are now so plentiful that they threaten landscape vegetation and human safety. As a result, they are increasingly in the crosshairs of rifle scopes. Often reluctantly, dozens of communities and state and federal agencies, including the National Park Service, are...
What would you do if your rent increased by 50 percent or more? This is the question one Maryland renter has been forced to answer after the rent on her studio apartment skyrocketed to $2,000 per month.
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the 2022 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the 6-day hunting season, which for the first time includes a Saturday. The hunt will be open October 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.
WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. Check back often for election results for the statewide primary elections for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. Don't see election results? Tap here. MARYLAND GOVERNOR. The 2022...
Around 650,000 Delawareans have received their relief rebate checks from the state. The first round of checks went out in May to Delawareans who filed a state tax return in 2020 or 2021. But as many as 150,000 people are still waiting for their rebates to come. “We estimate that...
This article, originally posted in July 2021, was updated in July 2022. It’s the start of sunflower season, and whether you’re looking for a perfect photo op, some summer flowers to brighten your day, or a fun day with the kids, there are a number of sunflower fields in the area where you can pick and see blooms.
VIENNA, Virginia — Having recently moved to Virginia, in part to flee the wretched misgovernance of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, I did not expect to find a utopia of good, conservative, restrained government in Fairfax County. Nevertheless, it was a rude awakening when I was forced to run...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Maryland voters went to the polls Tuesday to pick candidates in races for governor, comptroller and attorney general. The July 19 primary election has been called the most consequential election for the state in many years. The polls are now closed and 7News is breaking down...
In Maryland, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans more than two to one, but for the past eight years, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has maintained some of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country. If Hogan's pick, Kelly Schulz, wins the Republican primary contest Tuesday, Democrats face a...
The Maryland Office of the Comptroller has processed more than three million state tax returns for the 2021 tax year, according to state officials. State Comptroller Peter Franchot made the processing announcement on Monday morning. He noted that the average refund check for Marylanders was about $1,100. More than 2.78...
As state and federal leaders push to get more electric vehicles on the road and lower the consumption of fossil fuels, a reckoning will come about how to pay for roads if nobody is buying gasoline at the pump. Taxes on the sale of gasoline fund a huge portion of roadwork, including repaving and safety concerns, and the push is ... Read More
GARRETT COUNTY, MD – Black bear sightings are on the rise in the mid-Atlantic states as bears begin wandering outside their comfort zone as mating season is in full swing. While bears are cute to look at, especially when it’s a mama bear and her cubs like this photo submitted to the agency, they can be dangerous if provoked.
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Some Maryland homeowners are seeking the attorney general's help to find a contractor who they said took their money to buy and install swimming pools at their homes but then disappeared. John Frey tried to find humor in his predicament by putting a child's pool...
Fifty-six years ago, Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund was established to fund waterway improvements, promote recreational and commercial boating, and improve the safety and navigation of Maryland’s waterways for the benefit of the general boating public. Since its inception this important program has provided more than $300 million in...
