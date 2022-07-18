ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Tennessee

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income.

Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty's harmful effects, both in the immediate and long-term. Childhood poverty can negatively impact brain development and has been linked with a greater likelihood of chronic illness, shorter life expectancy, and poor emotional and behavioral health. Those who spend some or all of their childhood in poverty are also less likely to succeed in school or be financially secure later in life.

Nationwide, an estimated 17.5% of children under age 18 live below the poverty line. And though the United States has one of the worst child poverty rates among wealthy, developed countries, in parts of the U.S., child poverty is considerably less common than it is nationwide.

Of the 93 counties or county equivalents in Tennessee with comparable data, Williamson County has the lowest child poverty rate. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, 4.4% of the 18 and under population in the area live below the poverty line - compared to the statewide child poverty rate of 20.8%.

Not only is child poverty less common in Williamson County than it is across Tennessee, but local families also tend to be relatively well off. The median income among households with children in the county stands at $137,829 - about $72,000 more than what the typical household with children across the state as a whole earns annually.

All data in this story is from the 2020 ACS. Counties or county equivalents were excluded if the child poverty rate was not available, if the number of children for whom poverty status was determined was lower than 500, or if the sampling error associated with a county's data was deemed too high.

StatePlace with lowest child povertyLocal child poverty rate (%)Local median family income ($)State child poverty rate (%)State median family income ($)AlabamaShelby County7.8100,95022.764,790AlaskaPetersburg Borough7.482,26613.888,245ArizonaGreenlee County14.771,40820.069,758ArkansasSaline County11.084,82422.059,204CaliforniaSan Mateo County6.4168,99616.884,790ColoradoDouglas County2.4144,75811.591,425ConnecticutTolland County4.7118,14113.0100,115DelawareNew Castle County14.591,42317.279,268FloridaSt. Johns County8.2113,32118.765,053GeorgiaFayette County4.6112,89520.170,326HawaiiKauai County9.086,35811.791,696IdahoAda County9.487,10214.469,851IllinoisWoodford County4.895,59316.283,907IndianaLaGrange County5.080,14117.670,859IowaDallas County4.7130,87113.379,139KansasRooks County2.862,53013.974,882KentuckyOldham County5.7125,22722.265,096LouisianaLivingston Parish12.889,68626.361,722MaineYork County8.588,35414.076,852MarylandCalvert County4.3133,21511.6103,641MassachusettsNorfolk County5.4154,05112.2109,908MichiganLivingston County6.1111,74618.873,187MinnesotaCarver County2.5136,86011.695,628MississippiItawamba County8.862,58027.654,822MissouriPlatte County5.9105,47717.472,033MontanaJefferson County4.790,82115.271,986NebraskaHoward County3.374,56912.277,982NevadaDouglas County11.082,01017.667,738New HampshireRockingham County5.5123,3948.9100,798New JerseyHunterdon County3.0163,37113.3106,937New MexicoSandoval County15.675,37025.654,886New YorkPutnam County5.7128,30418.783,272North CarolinaClay County8.347,17620.068,688North DakotaDickey County3.393,75011.186,414OhioGeauga County5.2110,63819.172,130OklahomaCanadian County10.285,30120.762,535OregonClackamas County7.1103,71815.078,939PennsylvaniaBucks County6.7121,61616.781,257Rhode IslandBristol County4.5123,23715.683,161South CarolinaYork County12.289,60121.264,942South DakotaStanley County0.094,23416.176,789TennesseeWilliamson County4.4137,82920.865,852TexasRockwall County4.9116,64720.071,693UtahSummit County4.0121,3439.984,298VermontGrand Isle County7.191,96412.381,902VirginiaGoochland County2.4114,84213.193,828WashingtonPend Oreille County7.876,46812.690,447West VirginiaPleasants County6.667,50023.159,938WisconsinOzaukee County4.5117,94414.281,197WyomingLincoln County7.489,93812.380,825

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

COVID-19 surges with new variant; Williamson has 138 COVID hospitalizations at present

COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far. The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Poverty Rate#Poverty Level#Tennessee#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
fox17.com

Red Sand Project raises awareness of human trafficking in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has announced that they, along with community partners across the state, will participate in the Red Sand Project during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, July 24-30. The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize and help to end human trafficking. The red sand in the sidewalk installations is created to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen in the cracks in society.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

CDC: COVID spread is high in these 4 Northeast Tennessee counties

(WJHL) — Four out of seven Northeast Tennessee counties found their way back onto the CDC’s radar due to high spread rates of the novel coronavirus. According to a tool on the CDC’s website that shows community levels by county, Carter, Greene, Washington and Unicoi counties have a high level of spread. Health officials urge […]
UNICOI, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

MDHA opening application period for elderly housing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing waiting list for an apartment building in Nashville. Vine Hill Studio Apartments — an elderly and disabled property — will become on a first-come, first-served basis from noon on July 20 to 3 p.m. Aug. 3. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Vine Hill Studio Apartments will need to reapply.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Early voting across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re just over two weeks away from Election Day in Tennessee. Early voting is underway, and Davidson County’s Election Commission Administrator Jeff Roberts joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the turnout so far. Roberts says the turnout has...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Ogles vetoes funding to library following Pride Month book display

The director of Maury County’s public library is taking issue with a request from the county mayor to cut the library’s funding as a result of a Pride Month book display. Pride Month is observed each June and is intended to promote acceptance of the LGBTQ community. Observed since 1999, it marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, considered a turning point in LGBTQ rights.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tennessee's new grading scale makes sense to us

Starting with the coming school year, Tennessee students will not have to work as hard to get the same letter grade thanks to a new state law that has been adopted by the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Johnson City school districts. The law put in place a new statewide grading...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

COVID cases on the rise in Tennessee

“People need to not be naive that there is an active wave of coronavirus happening,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, the past chair of Nashville’s COVID-19 task force, said. “This most recent variant can break through previous immunity whether it’s from natural immunity, from being sick before, or from vaccines.”
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

COVID cases increasing locally

BA.5 omicron sub-variant spreads nationwide and in Kentucky, but hospitals not seeing many hospitalizations. McCracken, Calloway and Graves counties are in the red on the Kentucky COVID-19 COVID018 community levels map. However, local hospitals say this isn't impacting hospitalization rates.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood doctor who operated Smyrna clinic convicted following trial

A Brentwood doctor who operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) clinic in Smyrna has been found guilty of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following a jury trial. As previously reported, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted by a Federal grand jury earlier this year on 16 counts...
BRENTWOOD, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy