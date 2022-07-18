Jan. 6 committee expects to have Secret Service text messages by Tuesday

A member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on Congress says the Secret Service has contradicted itself in statements it made publicly and to his colleagues regarding whether text messages from the day of the attack are still accessible.The controversy arose in recent days after the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (OIG) wrote to the panel and declared that the agency had not only instigated delays in turning over materials related to January 6 but also had apparently deleted some relevant text messages after being informed of the need to hand them over...

