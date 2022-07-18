ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee expects to have Secret Service text messages by Tuesday

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jan. 6 committee expects to receive erased Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5...

OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
Zoe Lofgren
MSNBC

Trump discussing a coup with private citizens was a workaround federal law

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, who had a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting at the White House with then-President Donald Trump, Trump’s personal lawyer Sidney Powell and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, testified to the House Jan. 6 committee behind closed doors Friday for nearly eight hours. Byrne had already acknowledged that at that meeting, he, Flynn, Powell and Trump discussed official actions Trump could take to reverse the 2020 presidential election. Apparently in the absence of White House staff, they discussed Trump ordering the military to seize voting machines, Trump replacing the acting attorney general if he refused to cooperate with Trump’s plan and Trump making Powell, and not Rudy Giuliani, his top lawyer tasked with overturning the election.
POTUS
#The Secret Service#The Washington Post
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts

The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.The story began with a letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Jan 6 committee member hits out at Secret Service over ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts

A member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on Congress says the Secret Service has contradicted itself in statements it made publicly and to his colleagues regarding whether text messages from the day of the attack are still accessible.The controversy arose in recent days after the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (OIG) wrote to the panel and declared that the agency had not only instigated delays in turning over materials related to January 6 but also had apparently deleted some relevant text messages after being informed of the need to hand them over...
CBS News

Secret Service confirms it deleted Jan. 6-related text messages

The House Committee investigating the January 6th assault on The U.S. Capitol will hold its next public hearing on Thursday. Meanwhile, the seemingly deleted texts between Secret Service agents on January 5 and 6 are still nowhere to be found. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
PUBLIC SAFETY

