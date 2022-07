Three vacant churches in Clinton will be resurrected by Great Revivalist Brew Lab (GRB) of Geneseo, to create Clinton’s first craft brewery. Owner Richard Schwab will renovate the building at 238 4th Avenue South (former Bethel AME Church) for the brewery, 311 S. 3rd Street would be used for a conference area/event space, and the exterior of 303-307 S. 3rd Street would be restored and the inside would provide storage. Schwab has said if they could obtain the alleyway, the brewery would have an entire compound.

