ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Most valuable crops grown in Oregon

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of the most valuable crops...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
cannonbeachgazette.com

Faster Internet Oregon: Statewide initiative launched

A statewide effort is underway to improve internet access by engaging residents across the state. Oregon Economic Development Districts (OEDD), Onward Eugene, SpeedUpAmerica and Link Oregon has partnered to launch the initiative, called Faster Internet Oregon. The effort includes a quick one-minute speed test that organizers said will help identify...
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Oregon Earns High Praise from World Lottery Association

(Salem, OR) -- The World Lottery Association is again recognizing the Oregon Lottery with the highest certification level for its commitment to responsible gaming, with its Best-in-Class Responsible and Problem Gambling programs. Oregon's lottery was one of the first eight lotteries in the United States to reach the level four certification, the highest level of responsible gaming certification recognized internationally.
SALEM, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Community Organizations across Oregon Support the River Democracy Act

(Indigo Creek | Photo by Northwest Rafting Company) Seventy-five organizations across Oregon have released a letter in support of the River Democracy Act (Senate Bill 192), introduced in February of 2021 by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The letter, released on July 15, showcases the diversity of organizations that...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Government
thelundreport.org

New Oregon Merger Review Program OK’s First Deal

In the first test of Oregon’s new health care merger review program, officials have approved a change in ownership of two hospice facilities in the state as part of a multi-billion nationwide transaction. The approval came despite fears voiced by three advocacy groups that the new majority owner, a...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Crop progress, condition in Wisconsin

Wisconsin had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 17, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Welcome rains fell across much of the state this past week, providing relief for stressed crops. Harvesting of winter wheat was underway. Topsoil-moisture condition...
WISCONSIN STATE
philomathnews.com

Several Oregon rivers hurt by fire, industry and drought get millions in federal aid

Three Oregon rivers will benefit from more than $3 million in federal aid for tackling water and drought issues in the state. On June 11, the federal Bureau of Reclamation and Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that three community groups will receive money to finish projects restoring river habitats and protecting fish in areas where they’ve been imperiled.
OREGON STATE
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Ash borers - a threat to Oregon

The long-anticipated arrival of the destructive emerald ash borer (EAB) has sharpened concerns about the impacts to Oregon’s urban forests, wetlands, and streams. Wyatt Williams is the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Invasive Species Specialist. For the past couple years he’s been managing a federal grant to try and save the gene pool of the state’s only native ash species ahead of a pest that could wipe it out.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crops#Stacker
yachatsnews.com

Community colleges in Oregon struggle with after-effects of the pandemic, uncertain economy and state support

Facing a $1.3 million budget deficit exacerbated by a sharp decline in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Clackamas Community College last spring considered making cuts to programs like nursing and welding. The school narrowly avoided those cuts only because Congress approved pandemic relief dollars for community colleges and the state...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study puts Illinois employers eighth most hard up filling empty jobs

(The Center Square) – Compared to other states, Illinois is having one of the hardest times finding employees, according to a new study. A new ranking from WalletHub puts the Land of Lincoln eighth among the states for unfilled job openings, comparing the last 12 months but weighing the most recent month twice as heavily.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia CNBC business ranking stays low, but improves slightly

(The Center Square) – West Virginia is still one of the worst states in the country in which to conduct business, but did improve slightly from last year, according to CNBC’s 2022 ranking of the best states for business. From 2021 to 2022, West Virginia improved by three...
INCOME TAX
oregontoday.net

Oregon Board of Forestry, July 20

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
fox4beaumont.com

As demand for marijuana in Oregon plummets, so does the price

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — There is record-high inflation nationwide but not everything is increasing in price. The price of cannabis in Oregon took a nosedive over the past year and sales are also on a downward spiral. In July of last year, the price of a pound of marijuana...
opb.org

Homeowners, developers and farmers compete for groundwater in Central Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Large developers are still getting rights to extract groundwater in Central Oregon, even while an increasing number of residential wells are running dry. OPB’s Bend bureau chief Emily Cureton Cook tells us about one development near Redmond and what it reveals about the state’s ability and willingness to regulate groundwater.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy