Most valuable crops grown in Oregon

A statewide effort is underway to improve internet access by engaging residents across the state. Oregon Economic Development Districts (OEDD), Onward Eugene, SpeedUpAmerica and Link Oregon has partnered to launch the initiative, called Faster Internet Oregon. The effort includes a quick one-minute speed test that organizers said will help identify...
Editor’s note: This is the third story in a series about how Oregon officials managing groundwater supplies have fueled crises and inequities, leaving the state ill-prepared to meet the growing challenges of drought and climate change. Your browser does not support the audio element. When Susan Burdick hunted for...
(Salem, OR) -- The World Lottery Association is again recognizing the Oregon Lottery with the highest certification level for its commitment to responsible gaming, with its Best-in-Class Responsible and Problem Gambling programs. Oregon's lottery was one of the first eight lotteries in the United States to reach the level four certification, the highest level of responsible gaming certification recognized internationally.
(Indigo Creek | Photo by Northwest Rafting Company) Seventy-five organizations across Oregon have released a letter in support of the River Democracy Act (Senate Bill 192), introduced in February of 2021 by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The letter, released on July 15, showcases the diversity of organizations that...
In the first test of Oregon’s new health care merger review program, officials have approved a change in ownership of two hospice facilities in the state as part of a multi-billion nationwide transaction. The approval came despite fears voiced by three advocacy groups that the new majority owner, a...
Wisconsin had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 17, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Welcome rains fell across much of the state this past week, providing relief for stressed crops. Harvesting of winter wheat was underway. Topsoil-moisture condition...
Three Oregon rivers will benefit from more than $3 million in federal aid for tackling water and drought issues in the state. On June 11, the federal Bureau of Reclamation and Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that three community groups will receive money to finish projects restoring river habitats and protecting fish in areas where they’ve been imperiled.
The long-anticipated arrival of the destructive emerald ash borer (EAB) has sharpened concerns about the impacts to Oregon’s urban forests, wetlands, and streams. Wyatt Williams is the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Invasive Species Specialist. For the past couple years he’s been managing a federal grant to try and save the gene pool of the state’s only native ash species ahead of a pest that could wipe it out.
Facing a $1.3 million budget deficit exacerbated by a sharp decline in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Clackamas Community College last spring considered making cuts to programs like nursing and welding. The school narrowly avoided those cuts only because Congress approved pandemic relief dollars for community colleges and the state...
(The Center Square) – Compared to other states, Illinois is having one of the hardest times finding employees, according to a new study. A new ranking from WalletHub puts the Land of Lincoln eighth among the states for unfilled job openings, comparing the last 12 months but weighing the most recent month twice as heavily.
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) As you know, prices are continuing to go up and inflation is in full swing. How would several thousand dollars more per year affect you and your family? Would that influx of cash help you out? Three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0.
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is still one of the worst states in the country in which to conduct business, but did improve slightly from last year, according to CNBC’s 2022 ranking of the best states for business. From 2021 to 2022, West Virginia improved by three...
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
Gas prices in Central Oregon continue to fall, dropping nearly cents since their all-time high set just more than a month ago. But ask drivers and they’ll tell you they haven’t really noticed. “No, I had no idea they were going down. I have an 18-gallon tank. It’s...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — There is record-high inflation nationwide but not everything is increasing in price. The price of cannabis in Oregon took a nosedive over the past year and sales are also on a downward spiral. In July of last year, the price of a pound of marijuana...
Your browser does not support the audio element. Large developers are still getting rights to extract groundwater in Central Oregon, even while an increasing number of residential wells are running dry. OPB’s Bend bureau chief Emily Cureton Cook tells us about one development near Redmond and what it reveals about the state’s ability and willingness to regulate groundwater.
Across geography, age, race and gender, a majority of Oregonians favor tighter gun control laws at the state and national level, according to a recent survey. The nonpartisan Oregon Values and Beliefs Center in Portland found that nearly 60% favored stricter federal gun regulations, and 56% said the same about the state’s regulations.
They say you have to pay for quality, and while plenty of us are willing to fork over extra money for a good meal or a nice pair of shoes, it can be harder to justify paying for good views. But the scenery found on the Wallowa Lake Tramway is...
PORTLAND, Oregon — Many hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are once again at or above capacity. As of Monday, nearly every hospital bed in the Portland metro area was spoken for. Health care officials said rising COVID-19 cases are once again a factor, but this summer there are many...
