Asheville, NC

Monday 7/18: Russ Wilson & the Wrong Crowd – Blues, Riffs & Standards

wncw.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have seen this drummer and vocalist performing around Asheville with his...

www.wncw.org

Eater

11 Stops for Amazing Pizza in Asheville, North Carolina

The New York Times blew into Asheville in 2016 and threw down a pretty cutting insult to the city. The mountain town is known for many things, reporter Jane Black wrote, before adding: “Pizza, though, is not one of them.” Since then, things have decidedly changed. Good pizza can now be found all around town, from a fancy downtown cocktail bar to a food truck that pops up randomly at breweries. Based on these 11 pizzaiolos, it’s time to add Italian pie to the list of things Asheville does well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Melt is Soulful, Next Rhythm & Brews Headliner﻿

Hendersonville – A rising jazzy jam band from New York City headlines the free Rhythm & Brews on Downtown Hendersonville’s south end on Thursday night, July 21. The seven-piece headliner, Melt from New York City, plays bouncy jazz-funk rhythms with a very smooth sound. Diminutive lead singer Veronica Stewart-Frommer has a very strong and soulful voice with a steady vocal delivery. She shines on powerful ballads like “Sour Candy,” the band’s first single five years ago, and “Melt,” which inspired the band’s name.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Like Throwing a Lit Match onto a Pool of Gas

Weaverville – Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood has generated much discussion among citizens of the town and readers of the Tribune. Her angry, some would say violent, Facebook post, which has now been taken down, was posted after the US Supreme Court overturned the case that said there was a constitutional right to abortion, better known as Roe v. Wade.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Folkmoot’s Summerfest returns to Waynesville

When Dr. Clinton Border traveled with a local square dance team to a folk festival in Sidmouth, England, in 1973, inspiration hit. The Waynesville surgeon became determined to bring an international folk festival to the isolated mountains of Western North Carolina, an area rich in heritage but lacking in diversity.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Opponents: Duke substation would take out one of downtown's last urban forest canopies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to stop Duke Energy from building a substation along Rankin Avenue in downtown Asheville. Opponents, comprised of business and property owners along Rankin and Lexington avenues, said the project would be an eyesore and would clear out a canopy of trees that comprises an 11,000-square-foot buffer between the area's two parking lots.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

RRHS surgeon steps into milestone

Dr. Jason Glover performs 100th procedure in advanced bunion surgery. Dr. Jason Glover, podiatry specialist and foot and ankle surgeon at Rutherford Regional Health System, stepped into a career milestone this July. On Thursday, July 14, Glover completed his 100th Lapiplasty bunionectomy – a new, and improved, approach to bunion surgery, according to Glover.
COLUMBUS, NC
thelocalpalate.com

Your Next Meal Awaits in Jackson County

From Sylva to Dillsboro and Cashiers to Sapphire, Jackson County, North Carolina’s culinary scene is a must-eat destination for foodies of all sorts. Enjoying the restaurants and scenery is just one of the things to do in Jackson county. These mountain towns, known for their welcoming charm and long lists of family-friendly activities, are also home to award-winning chefs and culinary stars who know the way to a foodie’s heart—and stomach.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is getting $1.7 million in grant money from the state to help protect the community from floods. The money will go toward river gauges and siren warning system towers. The Board of Commissioners hope it will save lives the next time the area...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: We can’t freeze Asheville in time

In response to Bill Branyon’s recent opinion essay in the Mountain Xpress [“Sierra Club Chimera: WENOCA Chapter Endorsements Are an Environmental Disgrace,” June 29]:. I don’t know anything about the Sierra Club or Branyon’s claims about the organization. But I am saddened whenever I see Ashevilleans using fearmongering language that pits longtime residents against anyone who is from “out of town.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Farmers markets are becoming more and more colorful each week! This week, plums made their way to market, as well as the very first harvests of corn and peppers. Find plums from Smallholding Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market, as well as Creasman Farms, which is selling at West Asheville Tailgate Market and Asheville City Market. Lee’s One Fortune Farm brought both sweet corn and baby corn to Asheville City, Black Mountain, West Asheville, River Arts District, East Asheville markets. While they are sold out of baby corn after its success among shoppers, they should have more in another few weeks. But there will be plenty of sweet corn for the rest of the summer! Velvet Morning Farms had purple bell peppers as well as shishito peppers (which can be mild or spicy) at Asheville City Market. Full Sun Farm, at River Arts District and North Asheville markets, has jalapeño peppers. Southside Community Farmers Market has its monthly market date this Sunday, and you can find Tierra Fértil Coop and The AppaLatin Farmstead there with peppers as well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy: Nearly 7,000 affected by power outage Tuesday morning

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s power outage map showed 6,870 customers without power Tuesday morning. The areas affected by the outage were Apalache, Inman, Duncan, Lyman, and Wellford, according to the outage map. The cause of the outage has not yet been determined. Power was restored around...
SPARTANBURG, SC
tribpapers.com

Councilwoman’s Post Receives Backlash from Citizens

Weaverville – Several citizens have responded to, both by email and Facebook posts, Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood’s Facebook post about the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Tribune reported the post on its front page (June 30th, 2022). Weaverville Town Councilwoman Michele Wood posted on...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg emergency animal clinic to close

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg emergency animal clinic is closing its doors. CARE Animal Regional Emergency Clinic of Spartanburg, located on South Blackstock Road, will close July 23. The company which owns the hospital, Thrive Pet Healthcare, provided the following statement to 7News: “CARE of Spartanburg will be permanently closed as of July 23 […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

Garbage haulers vs. transfer station: Buncombe County has a trash survey

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking residents why many are driving their trash to the local transfer station instead of using contracted county companies. The Hominy Creek Station off Brevard Road is now seeing up to 500 people a day. Residents pay $2 a bag to dump their trash. Because of increasing numbers, the county is asking users to fill out an online questionnaire.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Mountain church collects school supplies for area students

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — A local church is collecting school supplies to benefit area students. A drive was held on Saturday at Hendersonville's First Congregational United Church of Christ. MCDOWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS GEARS UP FOR 24TH 'OPERATION BACKPACK'. The donations will benefit Henderson County Public Schools. News 13 spoke...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

