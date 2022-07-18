ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Thursday at 8PM: Mavis Staples & Levon Helm – Carry Me Home

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecorded in 2011 at Levon’s great Midnight Ramble series at his barn in Woodstock, NY, this new release captures two of our favorites with their bands having a great...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Rock Fantasy 36th Anniversary Concert Set for Middletown, NY

Rock Fantasy Concert Shop celebrates 36 years in the Hudson Valley with a special concert at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown. Rock Fantasy has been a Hudson Valley, NY mainstay since 1985, catering to the hard rock/heavy metal community. Celebrating 36 years, owner Stephen Keeler is getting ready for a big anniversary concert with their first open-air concert at the Orange County Fairgrounds.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Times Herald-Record

Riverfest, 'Sultans of Swing,' Renaissance Faire, more events this weekend, beyond

If you have an event to promote, please go to recordonline.com/things-to-do/events and self-submit your information. This free street festival in Narrowsburg features a dog parade, art poster auction, artisan market, live performances, food and drink, kids activities, and much more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The day begins with River Dogs on Parade (register your dog in advance, $10, by calling DVAA at 845-252-7576 or sign up at 9 am in front of Narrowsburg Feed & Grain). There will be artisans selling handcrafts in wood, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, printmaking, photography, sculpture, and painting. Riverfest also gives visitors a chance to learn about environmental and service organizations via booths for many local non-profits. The Riverfest Poster Auction takes place at 1 p.m. For more information, including, the schedule of performances, visit delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/riverfest.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots

We've got the Top 5 Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots. According to National Day Calendar, National Hot Dog Day celebrates a summertime staple on a bun annually on the third Wednesday in July. There are so many great hot dog choices right here in the Hudson Valley, NY area, and we had one of the biggest responses to any food poll we have ever done when we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite go-to hot dog spot was in the area.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Dedicated to Heroic Dog

It's always exciting to find out that a new eatery will be opening in the Hudson Valley. Thankfully, our growing communities bring new opportunities for all. Local residents get to try the newest flavor in town, which also provides more employment opportunities in our area. It seems that each town has had more business open up in the past two years than ever before. Supporting local businesses is important within the Hudson Valley.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Huge Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta in Ulster County, NY

Summertime in the Hudson Valley is buzzing with action and fun. Concerts, festivals, dining out, the sounds of kids playing and splashing in the pool, and also the hum of motorcycles. There’s nothing quite like riding on a warm summer night. If you’ve got a bike and an appetite, you might want to take a ride out to Ulster County next week for a very cool event.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Best French Fries in the Hudson Valley

Who's got the best French fries in the Hudson Valley?. There are so many options out there in the Hudson Valley area to get good French fries. Each year on July 13, National French Fry Day is celebrated. According to National Day Calendar, the day recognizes a staple food on menus across the country.
HUDSON, NY
Levon Helm
Mavis Staples
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

4 Hidden Poughkeepsie Spots for that Perfect Slice of Pizza

I know people that love pizza so much that they feel they’ve never had a bad slice. They’ve either had good pizza or great pizza. I’m a little fussier when it comes to pizza. It’s gotta be piping hot with a nice crisp to the crust. And I have found that it's easier to find what I like by the slice rather than a whole pie. Maybe it’s because a slice is twice heated.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Trinity Episcopal Church opens its Sacred Site to the public

A walk through the historic Trinity Episcopal Church in Saugerties is an encounter with precious sacred objects and the stories of dedicated congregants, artists, and notable benefactors over its nearly 200 years. A very large 1857 Bible sits on a stand behind the pulpit, its pages almost too delicate to turn. To the front of the pulpit is a memorial to the Rev. Thomas Cole, the son of the pioneering Hudson River School artist. The younger Cole served as Trinity’s rector from 1879 to 1919. In the church’s parish hall, the light streaming through the Tiffany-style window yields a golden gleam over a mountain scene that mimics the golden sunsets of the Catskills in the distances beyond the church.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Waterspout Spotted Over Parts of the Hudson Valley [VIDEOS]

Monday's severe thunderstorms brought torrential rains and flash flooding to areas across the Hudson Valley, as some locations reported several inches of rain in just a few hours. While most parts of the area were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, meteorologists had warned to be on the lookout for possible tornadoes as well. Just last week, an EF1 tornado briefly touched down in Ulster County, causing extensive damage and power outages. Sometimes tornadoes can touch down with little to no advanced warning.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“So Disappointed”: Newburgh Not Happy with ShopRite Replacement

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and residents aren't happy.
NEWBURGH, NY

