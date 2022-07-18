Pet of the Week 7/14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong tells 17 News at Sunrise he’s paying for the first 100 pet adoptions at Kern County Animal Services, starting Thursday. It will go from July 21 through July 23. The shelters are overflowing with puppies, kittens and adult animals, and...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — More than 100 million people in the U.S. face excessive warnings or heat advisories as the dangerous heat wave continues. But what about the safety of our furry little friends during this extreme heat?. It's best to walk your pets during the early mornings when...
OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Teen Challenge Kern County is hosting its Street Taco Takeover fundraiser through the end of the month. Teen Challenge is a faith-based, nonprofit that helps fight substance abuse. The money from the taco fundraiser will go towards local facilities so that the organization may remain free of charge for people who need their services.
Jellybean came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. She is approximately 2 years old, and is female chihuahua mix. She is great with staff and other dogs. She has been tested with small and large breeds. It is unknown if Jellybean is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children and cats; his behavior towards children and cats is unknown. Jellybean will be available for adoption on July 18.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a pill found on a Del Taco burrito in June did contain fentanyl but did not come from the restaurant. Last month 9-year-old Braelynn Kush found what looked like a fentanyl pill when she...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Fastrip Food Stores announce ’24/7 Day’ by offering a free drink to first responders and medical personnel, according to a news release from the store. The store says, Fastrip Food Stores will offer a fountain drink or coffee of any size to law enforcement,...
The lake at the Park at River Walk is fast disappearing, as are the Truxtun Lakes. The city of Bakersfield Water Resources Department has cut off flows to city-owned recreation and recharge facilities to hold on to what little surface water it’s receiving from the dwindling Kern River for drinking water, according to Daniel Maldonado, a water planner with the department.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store fans, the wait is almost over: the popular restaurant plans to open in Bakersfield at 3310 California Ave. in mid-August. Although an exact opening date has not been announced, hiring is well underway, with plans to bring on more than 200 full- and part-time employees.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Chief told the Kern County Board of Supervisor's Tuesday saying the fire department is hurting as a whole right now. This is because of the recent deaths of two of their own. He says the fire family is is strong, tight knit and they're coming together.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in Isabella lake last week. Officials say, Francisco Bustamante Cazeres, 70, was swimming in the lake on July 15 and when he went under the water he did not resurface. Cazeres was found unresponsive...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dangerous heat will continue across the lower elevations of the central California interior through Wednesday, with Bakersfield seeing temperatures near 105 once again. Temperatures will gradually lower through the seven-day forecast period, but will remain above normal with triple digit highs prevailing across the lower...
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Homeowners in one California city are warning their community of an unsuspecting "well-dressed porch pirate." On Friday, Pedro Corralejo and his wife replayed the moments when their Ring Doorbell recorded a thief stealing a package from their front porch in Fresno. "At first glance, he...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the valley today, along with triple-digit heat. Dangerous heat is expected in the lower elevations of Central California today. Widespread triple-digit heat is anticipated in the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday through Thursday, while temperatures in the low 100s will be likely throughout […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects wanted for grand theft of fuel. Officials said on July 1, the suspect stole 500 gallons of Red Diesel–about $3,525 worth of gasoline. One of the suspects was caught on camera. They appear...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Few places on earth are as vulnerable to the capricious whims of the planet’s seismic tantrums than the Golden State. Some California earthquakes – between 6.6 and 7.8 – are the most famous in the nation’s memory. In 2019, a 7.1-magnitude...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Geologic Energy Management Division officials announced that as of Tuesday, 38 wells previously found to have methane leaks or high-pressure build-up near several Bakersfield neighborhoods have now been repaired. CalGEM says they are continuing to work with Griffin Resources, LLC to properly fix one...
