Pet of the Week 7/14

Jellybean came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. She is approximately 2 years old, and is female chihuahua mix. She is great with staff and other dogs. She has been tested with small and large breeds. It is unknown if Jellybean is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children and cats; his behavior towards children and cats is unknown. Jellybean will be available for adoption on July 18.

WASCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO