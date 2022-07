COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A North Carolina man is facing charges after being arrested on Medicaid fraud charges. Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, NC, is charged with three counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, value of $10,000 or more. Hayes is also charged with one count of Medical Assistance Provider Fraud. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 18, 2022.

