ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Almanac - Monday 7/18/22

kalw.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article166 days remain until the end of the year. and sun will set tonight at 8:29:19 pm. We will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight today. Solar noon will be at 1:15:50 pm. The first high tide will be at 2:30 am at 5.51 feet. The first...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mansionglobal.com

Jerry Lewis’s Longtime Las Vegas Home to List for $2.7 Million

The longtime Las Vegas home of late comedian Jerry Lewis is set to return to the market asking $2.7 million. The longtime Las Vegas home of late comedian Jerry Lewis is set to return to the market asking $2.7 million. Though the property has been significantly updated since Lewis’s death...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
Robb Report

Joshua Tree’s Bonkers ‘Invisible House’ Is Now Available to Rent for $150,000 a Month

Click here to read the full article. In 2019, American Psycho producer Chris Hanley built a killer manse in Joshua Tree, California. Now the singular architectural abode is up for rent. Set on 90 acres in the famed national park, the aptly named Invisible House features an entirely mirrored facade that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert, creating the illusion that the structure isn’t really there. The trippy exterior is just one of the house’s highlights, though. Designed by the Hollywood heavyweight and noted architect Tomas Osinski, the minimalist residence offers a suitably glitzy interior fit for A-listers. In fact, a number of...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Yardbarker

The most famous Hollywood centenarians

One hundred. It’s a perfect score. It’s what you want to keep it sometimes. It’s also an age not many people live to. Over the years, though, there have been a handful of centenarians. These are the folks who have lived to be at least 100 years old. That’s notable enough as is, but a lot of these centenarians have also achieved significant things within those 100 years. Here are some of the impressive individuals that have lived to be 100 years of age.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Mountain View, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
WEKU

Remembering Richard Taruskin, a writer who made you care about 1,000 years of music

Nearly two decades ago, shortly before the publication of his 4,000-page magnum opus, The Oxford History of Western Music, the polarizing American musicologist Richard Taruskin agreed to sit with NPR for a very long interview about, well, the very long history of Western music. Taruskin, who died earlier this month in Oakland, Calif. at age 77, was notoriously prickly, but his work was also a supremely important – it has been described as having "upended conventional classical music history."
OAKLAND, CA
Smithonian

How a Celebrated Artist Redesigned the Stars and Stripes to Mark His Pride in Black America

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
FERGUSON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Steve Forbes
Person
Hume Cronyn
Person
Red Skelton
Person
Nadia Comăneci
Person
Peace Pilgrim
Person
Hunter S. Thompson
Person
Richard Branson
Person
James Brolin
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Kurt Masur
Person
Martha Reeves
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Lonnie Mack
Person
Elizabeth Gilbert
joy

Time Travel A Fiction Or Reality

In March 2003, the FBI arrested a man named Andrew Carlssin. The newspapers reported that this man was extraordinarily lucky in the history of Stock Markets. He invested $800 and it turned out to be $350 million within two weeks. The FBI suspected him to be a scammer when Andrew was questioned he claimed that he was a time traveler who had come from the future. On the day of Andrew's bail hearing day he had disappeared and was never to be found. So this raised a question for many people about whether time travel is possible or not. According to science, it is possible to do time travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Mystic#The Florence Cathedral#The U S Congress#The Aviation Section#U S Signal Corps#The U S Army
The Atlantic

Six Books to Guide You Through the Real American West

In the second half of the 19th century, the figure of the cowboy emerged as the defining feature of American Western literature. Publishers found success with dime Westerns, novels mythologizing the lives of “Buffalo Bill” Cody, Kit Carson, Wyatt Earp, and other dubious frontiersmen. Decades later, when film became a dominant form of mass entertainment, the moving image of this lonesome and troubled white man riding on horseback would come to personify the ethos of an entire region, a metaphor for a young and white America, heroically subduing the supposedly barren landscape.
WEST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Intel
ARTnews

Collector Lily Safra Dies at 87, SFAI to Shutter, and More: Morning Links for July 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MORE TURMOIL AT DOCUMENTA. The German show announced on Saturday that its board and its managing director, Sabine Schormann, had “mutually agreed” that she will depart, as it faces scrutiny over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews . “A lot of trust has unfortunately been lost,” the board said in a statement. “The Supervisory Board considers it essential that everything is done to regain this trust.” The crisis has centered on an artwork containing anti-Semitic imagery and the inclusion of a Palestinian collective said...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy