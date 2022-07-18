Almanac - Monday 7/18/22

In March 2003, the FBI arrested a man named Andrew Carlssin. The newspapers reported that this man was extraordinarily lucky in the history of Stock Markets. He invested $800 and it turned out to be $350 million within two weeks. The FBI suspected him to be a scammer when Andrew was questioned he claimed that he was a time traveler who had come from the future. On the day of Andrew's bail hearing day he had disappeared and was never to be found. So this raised a question for many people about whether time travel is possible or not. According to science, it is possible to do time travel.

