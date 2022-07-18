Rounds of drenching storms to keep Northeast on alert this week

AccuWeather forecasters say there are multiple chances for rain in the foreseeable future for the Northeast, with the wet weather already disrupting some travel in spots.

Late Monday afternoon, flash flooding impacted transportation in New York City, with extensive delays reported for the city's subway system. Subway stations such as one on Dyckman Street in Manhattan were hit by the floods. The city’s official weather station in Central Park observed 1.85 inches of rain for the entire day with 0.73 of an inch that falling from 3 to 4 p.m. Earlier in the day, Central Park received 0.84 of an inch of rain in the hour between 7 and 8 a.m. However, amounts on Tuesday varied from over 3 inches in some northern suburbs to no rain at all toward the south, highlighting the rapid changed in conditions that can occur over very small distances.

Flooding could be seen through much of the city into Monday evening, including this shot from the Bronx borough:

Water rescues were underway in northeast New Jersey Monday, as the New York leg of the National Weather Service reminded residents to never drive through flooded roadways and to remain at higher ground if possible. When any intense thunderstorms are forecast, those who are traveling will want to stay aware of rapidly changing conditions and monitor the latest watches and warnings as storms approach, experts say.

Another potent storm system will quickly move around the northeastern edges of an expansive heat dome and reach the Northeast by Wednesday and Thursday. This system will be responsible for unsettled weather in the northern Plains, and that will be set to continue farther east.

Locations along the coast should experience another hot and dry day Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-90s reaching as far north as New Hampshire and Maine. Farther west, storms will begin to develop by afternoon.

With an abundance of heat and moisture to work with, there will be a significant chance for some storms to turn severe in the eastern Great Lakes. In addition to damaging winds and hail, tornadoes will be possible in the most intense storms, forecasters say. The greatest risk of tornadoes may be centered on southwestern Ontario and eastern Michigan.

By Thursday, the rain and storms will continue to trek eastward into the coastal areas. While any severe threat may be isolated, storms will once again be capable of heavy rainfall.

"Despite a storm track positioned to the north, the intensity of this storm system will allow heavier rain and storms to extend well toward the south," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde explained.

The rain could end up proving beneficial in some areas since much of the Northeast has experienced abnormally dry conditions this month, with much of New England currently in drought status according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The storm system will push offshore by Friday and the weekend, ushering in a warm but dry stretch of weather once again, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

