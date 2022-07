An unhappy welcome. Meghan McCain sent a strongly worded message to Prince Harry following his keynote address at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The former View cohost, 37, penned a lengthy op-ed for the Daily Mail after the Duke of Sussex, also 37, spoke at the U.N. to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday, July 18. In his speech, the U.K. native referenced a number of issues, from climate change — which he argued is “wreaking havoc on our planet” — to the spread of disinformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Harry also compared battles for equality abroad and at home, seemingly referring to the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

