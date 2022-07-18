ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

State Patrol identifies 3 people killed in vehicle crushed between semis in Moorhead

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Joe Nelson

The three Twin Cities area residents killed in a crash in Moorhead last Friday have been identified as Robert C. Correll, 65, of Ham Lake, Linda M. Correll, 63, of Hame Lake, and Shirley A. Gatzke, 89, of Blaine.

All three died at the scene of the crash on westbound Interstate in a construction zone around 2 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the trio was in a Ford Edge and stopped behind a semi-trailer in a construction zone when another semi rear-ended their vehicle, pushing it into the rear of the semi ahead of them.

The driver of one of the semis is a 58-year-old man from Wells, Minnesota, and the other driver is a 49-year-old man of unknown location.

The crash report does not say which semi driver caused the crash.

Guest
2d ago

Someone needs to be charged . I am Very sorry for your loss and Pray Jesus finds peace for you all. What a awful thing to happen . There is more and more of these and something needs to be done.

Nu Yz
2d ago

That's truly,truly heartbreaking to hear... I will 🙏 for the victims' families... Someone needs to be held accountable(i.e. the semi driver...) How could he NOT see the ppl in front of him... SMH in sadness/ disappointment...

Julie Green
2d ago

Prayers for the families and loved ones. So tragic. I'm deathly afraid of those big trucks especially on highways.

