Peter King offers up some genuine Lions optimism

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
Now serving up a healthy helping of Honolulu Blue Kool-aid: NBC Sports’ Peter King.

In his latest edition of Football Morning in America, King features the Detroit Lions. It’s a piece bubbling with optimism as King includes reports from an earlier trip to Lions HQ in Allen Park and snippets of interviews with head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.

“I’m more bullish on the Lions than the wiseguys are, more bullish than the NFL is.,” King writes.

He’s not alone in that sentiment, but King’s unexpected praise is a nice shot of measured optimism on the eve of training camp. He notes the team’s strong finish (3-3 after a 0-10-1 start) and the overwhelming sense of unity around Campbell from the players as reasons why he believes the Lions can win eight games, a huge improvement over last year’s 3-13-1.

It’s always nice to see outside reporters have something positive to say about the Lions.

Lions training camp position preview: Offensive line

Stability is a rare commodity for offensive lines in the NFL, but that’s just what the Detroit Lions have in 2022. One of the NFL’s better offensive lines from a year ago returns intact and fully healthy to start the 2022 training camp. The Lions bring back all five starters and the top reserves across the line, too. OL coach Hank Fraley has established himself as one of the best in the business as a teacher, and the former NFL center has molded a cohesive group that has good chemistry.
DETROIT, MI
