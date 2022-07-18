ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Witnessing Worship -- Closing Reception

alexandriava.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are invited to a closing reception showcasing the exhibition “Witnessing Worship: A Photographic Study of Faith in Alexandria.” Visit the exhibition, meet the artist, Nina Tisara, and enjoy a glass of wine and...

www.alexandriava.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

This hymnal is helping LGBTQ+ Christians keep the faith: 'Churches must state who is welcome'

For many folks in the queer community who grew up in Christian households, faith can be a complex subject. Jeannette Lindholm, a professor and hymn writer based in Salem, Massachusetts, was raised in an evangelical Christian church. While she has incredible memories of religious music, her early years of faith were marred by a strong dissonance. This is because her hometown, congregation and even her family considered her sexuality a sin. To change experiences of faith for other LGTBQ+ folks, Lindholm has dedicated her life to studying music, feminism and theology. She has since contributed to a collection of LGBTQ+-affirming hymns compiled by the Hymn Society, a 100-year-old institution for religious music, CNN reports.
SALEM, MA
MarketRealist

Pastor Creflo Dollar Has Had a Change of Heart on Tithing

Stories about preachers breaking codes of conduct or helping themselves to the church's money aren't new. Creflo Dollar recently made a public statement condemning his past teachings on tithing and prosperity. The pastor's net worth and lifestyle have long been subject to scrutiny. Article continues below advertisement. Many churches ask...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Researchers Believe That Jesus Was Not Born on Christmas Day

Adoration of the Shepherds by Dutch painter Matthias Stomer, 1632Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The birth of Jesus Christ has been commemorated by billions of people around on December 25 for the last 2000 years. Despite this, most scholars happened to believe that Jesus was not born on December 25, not even in the year A.D. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogues#Mosques#Rsvp#Buddhist#Converging Paths
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs: A Christian Home

I have been writing these hymn commentaries for about seven years, now, and I have tried to present interesting and edifying illustrations, stories about the faith and struggles of the authors, or the importance of the hymns in church history. This hymn does none of that. This is the most difficult hymn commentary I have ever written.
RELIGION
Deseret News

COVID-19 is surging again. What will churches do now?

The Rev. Emily Wilton admits that, like many Americans, she’s become less than consistent in how she deals with COVID-19 in her daily life. “I’m just kind of randomly doing things or not,” she said, explaining that, before donning a mask, she thinks about who she’ll be seeing in the near future, including their age and whether or not they have preexisting conditions.
RELIGION
UPI News

Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ

July 12 (UPI) -- A 2,000 year-old golden shrine, which is said to contain the blood of Jesus Christ, has been recovered after it was stolen from a church in France. The "Precious Blood of Christ" relic, one of the most sacred artifacts of the Catholic Church, was taken from Fecamp Abbey in Normandy on June 2. Police believe the thieves locked themselves in the church overnight to steal the relic, in addition to other works of art and pieces of gold.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Conversation U.S.

Monsters are everywhere in the Bible – and some are even human

What is a “monster”? For most Americans, this word sparks images of haunted houses and horror movies: scary creations, neither human nor animal, and usually evil. But it can be helpful to think about “monsters” beyond these knee-jerk images. Ever since the 1990s, humanities scholars have been paying close attention to “monstrous” bodies in literature: characters whose appearance challenges common ideas about what’s normal.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

God brings light from the darkness

Have you ever seen something in the Bible you never noticed before?. That happened to me awhile back. I was reading the part where God created the heavens and the earth. It’s found in the book of Genesis in the Bible. It talks about God saying, “Let there be...
RELIGION
Odyssey

Be The Church

Church: it is not simply a place. We have transformed the idea of a church into being a place that we go to to worship God. Matthew 18:20 says, "For where two or three gather together as my followers, I am there among them." This verse means so much because it shows that we don't have to be at church on Sunday to worship our God. The church does not exist for us; we are the church and we exist for the world.
RELIGION
Freethink

The case for the occult

According to Mitch Horowitz, America is in some respects an occult nation. Essentially, it has been a springboard, a kind of laboratory for religious novelty and religious experiment. The occult is considered heretical basically because of a fissure in human nature, which is that when a cultural or a social...
RELIGION
classicfm.com

Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?

Discover the history and lyrics of one of the world’s oldest hymns, whose origins are in 6th-century Ireland. One of the United Kingdom’s most popular hymns, ‘Be Thou My Vision’ is a traditional Christian hymn with Irish origins. The text is based on a Middle Irish...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy