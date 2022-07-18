Witnessing Worship -- Closing Reception

Church: it is not simply a place. We have transformed the idea of a church into being a place that we go to to worship God. Matthew 18:20 says, "For where two or three gather together as my followers, I am there among them." This verse means so much because it shows that we don't have to be at church on Sunday to worship our God. The church does not exist for us; we are the church and we exist for the world.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO