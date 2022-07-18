ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Former Auburn swimmer says Lia Thomas' 'Woman of the Year' nomination is 'disappointing'

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 18, 2022 - 02:58 - 21-time All-American swimmer Maggie...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Andrea Favre
2d ago

This is sad can't believe we have come to these disgusting decisions. Women sports are gone now it's men who can't compete with women sports

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

'It's humiliating, devastating and really frustrating': Mother of Ivy League swimmer who raced against trans athlete Lia Thomas slams her 'Woman of the Year' award nomination

The mother of an Ivy League swimmer who competed against UPenn transgender athlete Lia Thomas is slamming the university for nominating her for the NCAA 'Woman of the Year' award, calling the move 'humiliating and devastating.'. Kim Jones appeared on 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday where she expressed her...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Clay Travis slams Lia Thomas 'Woman of the Year' nomination: The left told us this would never happen

OutKick founder Clay Travis argued transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is an example of what the left said would "never happen" in women's sports after her nomination for the NCAA's "Woman of the Year" award. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, Travis said transgender women, who were biological men at birth, are now becoming champions in women's sports and setting new records.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
The Spun

Longtime College Football Mascot Died Earlier On Monday

For decades the Baylor Bears have enjoyed the presence of two American black bears as their live mascots on campus. Sadly, one of those mascots passed away today. On Monday, Baylor University announced that Judge Joy Reynolds, better known as "Joy," passed away at the age of 21. In a statement, the school announced that Joy had been surrounded by caregivers, staff and veterinarians.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woman Of The Year#Swimmer#Transgender#All American#Upenn
ClutchPoints

Rebels news: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest on Big Ten, SEC conference realignment

As the start of college football is right around the corner tensions are unusually high. The controversial conference realignments and the growing importance of NIL deals have changed the game for college coaches. USC and UCLA were the latest teams to jump ship and will begin playing in the Big Ten starting in the 2024 season. Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on the difference between the conferences according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network:
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Dead At 35

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan has tragically passed away at 35 years old. On Saturday, Duncan's wife, Ellen Duncan, took to Instagram to announce his death. Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood. Today he was pronounced brain dead. We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death.
FOOTBALL
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: The Big 12, Notre Dame and NBC

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 Conference, Notre Dame and NBC could come to an agreement for the upcoming Big 12 Grant of Rights which expires in 2025 along with Notre Dame's GOR. Speculation on Notre Dame's future in college football grew last month after UCLA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Mascot

We have sad news to share out of the Big 12. Baylor announced this Monday that Judge Joy Reynolds - the school's live bear mascot - passed away. "One of Baylor’s treasured North American Black Bears, Joy will forever be remembered as an enduring symbol of Baylor’s spirit and tradition," the school announced. "The University will honor Joy in an on-campus memorial dedicated to the legacy of the past, present and future members of the Baylor Bear Habitat. Her sister, Lady, who is 20, will continue to receive the world-class supervision and protection of her caregivers in the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat. In addition, for Lady’s continued care as she ages into retirement, the University is moving forward on the construction of a permanent retirement facility, similar to their on-campus housing, at the Bears’ off-campus enrichment area."
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The SEC Sponsorship News

Arguably the top conference in all of college football landed another major sponsor on Sunday, based right in the heart of SEC country. Per Sports Business Journal, a three-year partnership between Bush's Beans and the Southeastern Conference has formed, which will designate Bush's as the "official beans" of the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Fox News

770K+
Followers
169K+
Post
642M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy