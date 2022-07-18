ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Currys has dropped the best Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order deal we’ve seen yet

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5Rmr_0gjWFbZQ00

After initially confirming a release date for September 2022 during a Nintendo Direct event, Monolith Soft’s hugely popular next installment in the Xenoblade series received a surprise bump up the calendar.

Announced on 19 April , Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now being released a full two months ahead of schedule on 29 July 2022, much to the joy of Nintendo Switch fans. We’ve even had a chance to get a hands-on preview of the game before its official release.

Each game in the series is loosely connected, but Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will bridge the gap between the previous two mainline titles.

Players will control seven characters including a new protagonist named Noah. One new battle mechanic being implented into the game is called “Ouroboros mode”, where two characters can combine into a giant form, each with their own powerful moev set.

In order to help you find the best pre-order deals for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 we’ve compiled the list and information below.

Best pre-order deal so far: ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’: Was £44.99, now £38.24, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEPqR_0gjWFbZQ00

The best pre-order deal for Xenoblade Chronicle 3 that we’ve found so far is from Currys, where the game is 15 per cent off if you add a voucher code at check out.

To redeem the offer, simply add the item to your basket and proceed to checkout as normal. From there, use the code “XENO15” in order to confirm the deal. Make sure that the cost has been deducted before completing your payment details.

Buy now from Currys

Other pre-order deals for ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ expansion pass details

During a Nintendo Direct focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a new expansion pass was revealed for the game, entitling players to additional post-launch content after the game’s release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d3sx_0gjWFbZQ00

Not only does the expansion pass give players outfit variations and useful items on launch day, new character quests and a brand new story mode will also be made available to players in 2023, a year after the game’s release, with four waves of new content.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available for pre-purchase beginning today in Nintendo eShop for £26.99. Find out more on the official Nintendo website .

Buy the expansion pass

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ collector’s edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRj6c_0gjWFbZQ00

If you were hoping to pick up the collector’s edition of the game along with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ,then Nintendo has an update for those hoping to pre-order it.

A statement on Nintendo’s website reads: “Due to unforeseen logistical challenges, we are unable to open pre-orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 collector’s edition before the game launches.

“To give customers the flexibility to purchase and enjoy the game at launch, we will now be offering the contents of the collector’s edition as a separate purchase at a price that does not include the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 software.

“This means you can buy the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game when it launches on 29 July 2022, and have a chance to pre-order the collector’s edition contents on My Nintendo Store later in September.”

As it stands, the collector’s edition will now contain the following items:

  • Package artwork from character artist Masatsugu Saito
  • A steel case for the game card

In order to hear more about the collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can register your email address on Nintendo’s website to hear updates on pre-orders and product news.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames, then try one of these codes:

Want to find out more information about Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Read more about the game’s announcement

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currys#New Nintendo#Pre Orders#Video Game#Nintendo Direct#Monolith Soft#Nintendo Switch#Xenoblade Chronicle 3
The Independent

Netflix to charge people who use their account in more than one place

Netflix is to charge people extra if they use their account in more than one place.The company will ask people to pay an extra subscription if use their account in more than one “home”.Netflix will scan users’ devices and their account activity in an attempt to find out when their logins are being used in more than one location and require them to pay $2.99 for each one, it has announced.It will try and find shared accounts by using “information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity”, Netflix says, and encourages people to keep all devices in...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

GameStop Confirms New PlayStation 5 In-Store Restock

GameStop has confirmed that it will have a PlayStation 5 restock in stores very soon. GameStop is the biggest gaming-focused retailer out there and although it has had some woes in recent years resulting in significant layoffs, its remaining presence ensures it will be the best place to get physical games. Not only does the retailer offer used games and allow customers to trade in games they no longer want, but it has been one of the only ways to get a PlayStation 5 in-store. Most retailers have opted to just shift all of its stock to online orders, largely because they fly off the shelf immediately, but GameStop has gotten larger stocks and has been able to justify selling them in-store.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

No More Heroes 3 Launches On PC, PlayStation, And Xbox In October

No More Heroes 3 will no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive and is coming to other platforms on October 11. It will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam). A physical Day 1 Edition with new box art illustrations for PlayStation and Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Sonic Origins Fixes Are On The Way, Sega Confirms

Sega has confirmed that fixes for a number of issues are on the way for Sonic Origins. Responding to a question about a future patch, Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski said that an update was in the pipeline. "The team's been listening and is working on fixing...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Overview Trailer

Get a deep dive into Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in this overview trailer for the game, including a peek at the story of the upcoming RPG, characters, combat abilities like arts, character classes, and the world of Aionios. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Announces Final Date for 3DS and Wii U eShop Purchases

In case you previously missed it, Nintendo is shutting down its eShop for the Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems. This was previously announced and has already come to pass in part. Users on both systems are no longer able to add funds from credits, and as of August 29th, Nintendo eShop Cards will no longer be able to add funds to an account on the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS. Purchases, in general, will remain available until late March 2023, however, but now Nintendo has confirmed exactly when that will stop being supported as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Stray’ is Annapurna Interactive’s biggest PC launch

After launching yesterday (July 19), Stray has broken the concurrent player record for any Annapurna Interactive game on Steam ever, meaning it’s the studio’s biggest PC launch of all time. Prior to Stray’s release, the most popular Annapurna Interactive game at any one moment was Twelve Minutes, with...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Will Shutter Its Wii U and 3DS eShops in Early 2023

Nintendo will shut down its Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShops next year, making it impossible for gamers to purchase new content on the consoles after March 27, 2023. The company has been eyeing a future date to phase out the Wii U and 3DS eShops for some time and has now published an official notice.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best pre-order deals for Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch

In a new trailer announcement, the release date for PlatinumGames’s upcoming Bayonetta 3 has finally been revealed for the Nintendo Switch. In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the Umbra Witch returns and must join forces with some familiar faces. New characters such as the mysterious Viola will make an appearance, as well as a multitude of other Bayonettas (presumably in a multiverse scenario) to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.Players will make use of Bayonetta’s weapons and new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with the series’ familiar penchant for over-the-top combos and demonic powers....
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Is the First 'Bayonetta' Game Available on Switch Physically? You Can Pick up a Copy Soon

If you wanted to catch up on the Bayonetta series ahead of Bayonetta 3, there's no better time than now to find the first one. The first game kicks off the tale of the titular Umbran Witch as she slays monstrous angels using her dark magic. But aside from retaining most of her skills as a witch, she has lost most of the memories of her own past. As she begins to uncover the truth behind her origins, she discovers how dangerous her powers really are.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for July confirmed

We may be halfway through July already but the games keep rolling from Microsoft with the latest announcement of more titles being released on the Xbox Game Pass. The upcoming selection that Microsoft will be offering includes Watch Dogs 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and more. Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles coming in the second half of July.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy