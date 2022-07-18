Currys has dropped the best Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order deal we’ve seen yet

After initially confirming a release date for September 2022 during a Nintendo Direct event, Monolith Soft’s hugely popular next installment in the Xenoblade series received a surprise bump up the calendar.

Announced on 19 April , Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now being released a full two months ahead of schedule on 29 July 2022, much to the joy of Nintendo Switch fans. We’ve even had a chance to get a hands-on preview of the game before its official release.

Each game in the series is loosely connected, but Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will bridge the gap between the previous two mainline titles.

Players will control seven characters including a new protagonist named Noah. One new battle mechanic being implented into the game is called “Ouroboros mode”, where two characters can combine into a giant form, each with their own powerful moev set.

In order to help you find the best pre-order deals for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 we’ve compiled the list and information below.

Best pre-order deal so far: ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’: Was £44.99, now £38.24, Currys.co.uk

The best pre-order deal for Xenoblade Chronicle 3 that we’ve found so far is from Currys, where the game is 15 per cent off if you add a voucher code at check out.

To redeem the offer, simply add the item to your basket and proceed to checkout as normal. From there, use the code “XENO15” in order to confirm the deal. Make sure that the cost has been deducted before completing your payment details.

Other pre-order deals for ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ expansion pass details

During a Nintendo Direct focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a new expansion pass was revealed for the game, entitling players to additional post-launch content after the game’s release.

Not only does the expansion pass give players outfit variations and useful items on launch day, new character quests and a brand new story mode will also be made available to players in 2023, a year after the game’s release, with four waves of new content.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available for pre-purchase beginning today in Nintendo eShop for £26.99. Find out more on the official Nintendo website .

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ collector’s edition

If you were hoping to pick up the collector’s edition of the game along with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ,then Nintendo has an update for those hoping to pre-order it.

A statement on Nintendo’s website reads: “Due to unforeseen logistical challenges, we are unable to open pre-orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 collector’s edition before the game launches.

“To give customers the flexibility to purchase and enjoy the game at launch, we will now be offering the contents of the collector’s edition as a separate purchase at a price that does not include the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 software.

“This means you can buy the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game when it launches on 29 July 2022, and have a chance to pre-order the collector’s edition contents on My Nintendo Store later in September.”

As it stands, the collector’s edition will now contain the following items:

Package artwork from character artist Masatsugu Saito



A steel case for the game card

In order to hear more about the collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can register your email address on Nintendo’s website to hear updates on pre-orders and product news.

