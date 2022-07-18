ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US says talks with India on price cap on Russian oil ‘encouraging’

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpycO_0gjWFSZl00

The US treasury secretary has said talks with India to propose a price cap on Russian oil have been “encouraging” as a unified West is pushing economies to cut Moscow’s inflating oil revenues to give a potential blow to the Kremlin ’s war chest.

Janet Yellen said she is feeling positive about Washington’s initiative. The topic had also dominated the G7 and G20 summits in Bavaria and Bali, which were attended by India.

“We’ll see where they come out. The conversations I’ve had have generally been encouraging,” Ms Yellen told Reuters aboard a military aircraft on her way from Indonesia to South Korea.

A price cap mechanism would work by bringing the world’s biggest economies on board that would use ways like banning insurance or financing for Russian oil shipments above a certain fixed amount. The measure will slice Russia ’s profits from its oil sales after the surge in prices appeared to soften the blow of the sanctions.

Crude oil prices propelled above $120 a barrel in March following the Russia-Ukraine invasion and are expected to soar to $175 a barrel.

Russia’s most vocal adversaries, such as the US, Germany, France, and Britain, are striving to bring one of the biggest crude oil consumers, India and China , on board as their sales of Russian crude oil have almost doubled since the invasion.

It also remains a challenging task as New Delhi and Beijing, allies of Russia, have stopped short of directly calling out Moscow for the invasion but have raised concerns over the human rights situation in Kyiv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dh7Ry_0gjWFSZl00

A senior Treasury official said India was yet to make any promise on the oil price cap, but was working with the US and had not “expressed hostility to this idea”.

Referring to the 40-year high of 9.1 per cent inflation, Ms Yellen last week said: “A price cap on Russian oil is one of our most powerful tools to address the pain that Americans and families across the world are feeling at the gas pump and the grocery store right now.”

Ms Yellen said she had productive meetings with a host of countries over a proposed price cap on oil on the sidelines of G20 meeting which was also attended by Russia.

“On energy costs, I had productive bilateral meetings with over a half-dozen of my counterparts where we discussed the merits of a price cap and how it can help us achieve our goals of denying [Russian president Vladimir] Putin revenue for his war machine, while dampening energy costs,” Ms Yellen said.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Russian Troops in Ukraine Face ‘Extraordinary’ Casualty Rates: U.K. Intelligence

Casualties among Russian and pro-Russian forces are mounting at an unsustainable rate in Ukraine, British intelligence reports, raising more questions about the extent to which Moscow can maintain its current pace of operations amid limited progress on the battlefield. [. READ:. Russia Appears to Begin ‘Purge’ of Battlefield Commanders in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Oil And Gas#Russian#Kremlin#G7#G20#Reuters
Newsweek

Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order

Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Combat Drone Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

If confirmed, this would be the latest suspected Ukrainian cross-border attack since the war began on February 24. Two Ukrainian combat drones struck a major Russian oil refinery, according to local officials. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region stated on Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone hit a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy