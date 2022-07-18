ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Nancy Marcum

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy A. Marcum, 65, of Edwardsville, IL died on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at River Crossings Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on January 27, 1957 in Traverse City, MI to Hershal Evans and Louise (Dressel) Gale. The loving mother...

www.advantagenews.com

advantagenews.com

Victor Buehler

Victor C. Buehler, 77, of Worden, IL passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 28, 1944 in Granite City, IL to Carl Victor Buehler and Angela (Portell) Buehler. The loving husband and father was an educator who worked...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Leslie Murphy

Leslie W. Murphy, 91, passed away at 8:52pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 12, 1930, in Heyworth, Illinois, the son of the late Elijah and Elba (Robinson) Murphy. He married the former Dolores Hoormann on May 18, 1957, in Wood River, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Teresa and Ronnie Landers of Bunker Hill, Joan and Dane Mills of Granite City, a son: Jeffory Murphy of East Alton, ten grandchildren: Jesse, Lindsay, Seth, Stephanie, Tiffany, Dustin, Kara, Jennifer, Brandi, Anthony nineteen great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
HEYWORTH, IL
advantagenews.com

Lisa Davis

Lisa Diane Davis, 46, died unexpectedly at 3:52 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on December 17, 1975 in Potosi, Missouri and was the daughter of the late John Henry and Mary Frances (Barton) Davis. Lisa was most recently employed...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

James Betts, Jr.

James Cay Allen Betts, Jr., 71, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 10, 1950 in Alton the son of the late James Cay Allen and Ruby (Hatcher) Betts, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a lifetime member of Alton VFW Post 1308. James retired from Local 392 Iron Worker in East St. Louis, IL. Surviving are two sons, James Betts III (Danielle) of Alton, Ian Garner (Elizabeth) of Alton, eleven grandchildren, Charles Skelton, III, Gage Skelton, Devon Boelkens, Dylan Boelkens, James Betts IV, Breyden Betts, Lexi Adams, Blaine Adams, Jaida Garner, Eastin Garner and Westin Garner, two great grandchildren, two brothers, Terry Betts (Kim) of Batchtown, IL, David Downs (Lois) of Wood River, IL, and one sister, Tammy Betts of Kampsville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by one daughter, Kiela Boelkens and one brother, Michael Betts. A Memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with full military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

D. Wayne Forsythe

Dennis Wayne Forsythe, 71, went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home in South Roxana. Born July 8, 1951 in Wood River, he was the son of Cecil and Vivian Marie (Hardy) Forsythe. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Wayne always had a kind word for...
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
advantagenews.com

Billy O’Neal

Billy Joe O’Neal, 86, passed away at 12:59pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 10, 1935, in Rosiclare, Illinois, the son of the late Oral and Oma (Foster) Travelstead. He married the former Betty Hoke and she preceded him in death. Survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Paula O’Neal of Wood River, Debra and Robert Bushnell of New Braunfels, Texas, a son: Timothy O’Neal of Bunker Hill, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
ROSICLARE, IL
advantagenews.com

Stephen and Sandra Young

Stephen L. Young, 80, died at 1:17 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Steve married the former Sandra R. Bunse on December 14, 1981 in Jerseyville and together they shared in 40 years of marriage and a brief 3 days apart on this Earth, prior to Sandra’s passing at 4:47 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

William Jones Jr.

William “Cliff” Jones Jr., 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home. He was born January 24, 1936 in Granite City, a son of the late William and Edna Frances (Ahlers) Jones Sr. He married Rose Marie (Hammond) Jones on November 22, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had retired in 2000 from General Steel and Buckeye Industries after over 50 years of service as a draftsman. Cliff had a love for trains and had designed and worked with locomotive undercarriages and had his name associated with many train truck patents throughout the years. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where he was active with the Men’s group and had been a former longtime member of Holy Family and Sacred Heart Parishes. He was also a member of the Tri-Cities Council 1098 Knights of Columbus in Granite City and the V.F.W. Post #9473 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed candlemaking and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 63 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Russell Mitzel of Goreville; four sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Barbara Jones of Columbus, Ohio, Douglas and Sandy Jones of Glen Carbon, Thomas and Krystal Jones of Brighton and Paul and Tammy Jones of Orlando, Florida; special family friend, Theresa Sparks of Granite City; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel “Red” Jones; a granddaughter, Courtney Sherfy Jones and a brother, Leonard Jones. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Keith Mathenia Sr.

Keith Arthur Mathenia Sr. of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home at the age of 79. He was born August 2, 1942 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of the late Arthur and Elsie (Vaughn) Mathenia. He married the love of his life, JoAnn (Spurlock) Mathenia on April 13, 1963 in Granite City and she survives. He had worked at M&M Machine Shop with over 25 years of service as a machinist, later working at U.S. Steel for 8 years and retiring from Arnett Pattern Shop in Granite City after several years of service. He was a faithful member of Tri-City Assembly of God Church in Granite City where he enjoyed playing the guitar and coaching the men’s softball team. Keith enjoyed his days of hunting and fishing and trap shooting and was a .410 state champion skeet shooter. He had a love for music, enjoyed stock and sprint car racing, sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad and grandpa and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Kenneth Wilson of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Lisa Mathenia Jr. of Alton; three grandchildren and spouses, Jacob and Heather Mathenia of Granite City, Conor Mathenia of Alton and Brock and Brittany Wilson of Des Moines, Iowa; two great grandchildren, Iris Dove Mathenia and Bodie Alan Mathenia; a nephew and his wife, Drew and Angel Johnson of Granite City; other extended family and many cherished friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Reidyth “Reedi” Daech. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Tri-City Assembly of God Church, 3400 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Tri-City Assembly of God Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Ambria Knight

She was born on November 29, 1999 in Granite City, IL to Steven and Amy (Hartman) Knight. Ambria graduated Granite City High School in 2018. She was employed with Defender Services as a custodian. Ambria loved music and loved to dance. She was an animal lover and was a movie...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Peggy Compton

Peggy Delores Compton, 88, passed away at 1:22 am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. Peggy was born on September 23, 1933, in East Alton, IL to Benjamin and Katherine (Barnes) Keller. She married John Compton in 1954, in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death in June 2002.
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Donald Newman

Donald W. Newman, 55, died at 1:28 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville. Born June 29, 1967 in Alton, he was the son of Donald O. and Sheridan K. (Hoggatt) Newman. He worked as a parts salesman for Ford Motor Company. Surviving is a daughter, Michelle Graham of Jerseyville and a sister, Lori Hall of Bethalto. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sondra Hammond. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Zora Young

Zora Lee Young, 93, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter and devoted caregiver in Jerseyville. She was born on August 16, 1928 and was the last surviving of six children born to the late Wilbert and Lillian (Morris) Duff.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

David Winfree

David A. Winfree, 85, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 11:18 am at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 11, 1937, in Tad, WV the son of Harry and Lula Mae (Jarrell) Winfree, and grew up in Campbells Creek, WV. David married Clara Honaker in Alton, IL on July 2, 1960. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2013.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Jane Jameson

Jane Elizabeth Jameson, 67, died at 5:33 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born August 19, 1954 in Alton, IL. She was the daughter of Glenn R. and Helen (Mulqueeny) Jameson. Jane graduated from Arcadia High School in Arcadia, CA, received her A.A. Degree from Pasadena City College, and graduated from California State University, Los Angeles, CA with a B.S. Degree in Accounting. Jane was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. She had a beautiful soprano voice. She enjoyed singing in the church choir as well as singing solos, and also duets with Brian Hogue, her boyfriend of 17 years. She is survived by her sister, Marcia Kay Jameson of Godfrey and her boyfriend, Brian Hogue of Alton. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gregg Thomas Jameson and a sister, Carole Ann Jameson. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Pastor Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Cape Catfish sneak past River Dragons in Missouri

-0- The Alton River Dragons lost their 3rd game in a row last night in Cape Girardeau, MO. Cape Catfish edged Alton, 8-7 Tuesday night in Prospect League baseball. The game was tied 3-3 when the Catfish scored 5 times in the 8th to grab an 8-3 lead. The River Dragons answered with a 4-run 9th inning only to have the tying run called out at home plate to end the game.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Deborah Becker

Deborah I. Becker, 67, of Moro, IL passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Alton Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on January 22, 1955, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Rudy and Eileen (Starkey) Becker. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, and...
MORO, IL
advantagenews.com

Todd Wineland

Todd Charles Wineland, 52, passed away at 9:55pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on June 2, 1969, in St. Louis, the son of the late Charles and Virginia (Seagroves) Wineland. He married the former Kariann Guess on December 13, 1997, in Ladue, Missouri, and they later divorced. Survivors include his former wife: Kariann Wineland (Eric Schalk), his son: Charles Wineland of Bethalto, his daughter: Clara Wineland of Bethalto, his sister and brother in law: Tamra and Victor Everhart of Clinton, Indiana, his step – mom: Jean Wineland of Osage Beach, Missouri, his sisters in laws, brothers in law, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Jason Miles

Jason Neil Miles, 39, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 15, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Jason was born September 29, 1982, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Leland Neil and Carrie (Nolan) Miles. He worked for Cohen Foods as a warehouse supervisor. Jason was...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Jersey County News

Work continues on U.S. 67 sewer separation project. State police close loophole in gun permit process revealed after Highland Park mass shooting. Illinois lags Midwest in study most educated cities in America. By Andrew Hensel - Illinois Radio Network. 9-8-8 is the new Suicide Prevention Lifeline. by Mark Ellebracht -...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL

