Nancy Marcum

James Cay Allen Betts, Jr., 71, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 10, 1950 in Alton the son of the late James Cay Allen and Ruby (Hatcher) Betts, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a lifetime member of Alton VFW Post 1308. James retired from Local 392 Iron Worker in East St. Louis, IL. Surviving are two sons, James Betts III (Danielle) of Alton, Ian Garner (Elizabeth) of Alton, eleven grandchildren, Charles Skelton, III, Gage Skelton, Devon Boelkens, Dylan Boelkens, James Betts IV, Breyden Betts, Lexi Adams, Blaine Adams, Jaida Garner, Eastin Garner and Westin Garner, two great grandchildren, two brothers, Terry Betts (Kim) of Batchtown, IL, David Downs (Lois) of Wood River, IL, and one sister, Tammy Betts of Kampsville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by one daughter, Kiela Boelkens and one brother, Michael Betts. A Memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with full military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
