Nancy Marcum

Keith Arthur Mathenia Sr. of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home at the age of 79. He was born August 2, 1942 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of the late Arthur and Elsie (Vaughn) Mathenia. He married the love of his life, JoAnn (Spurlock) Mathenia on April 13, 1963 in Granite City and she survives. He had worked at M&M Machine Shop with over 25 years of service as a machinist, later working at U.S. Steel for 8 years and retiring from Arnett Pattern Shop in Granite City after several years of service. He was a faithful member of Tri-City Assembly of God Church in Granite City where he enjoyed playing the guitar and coaching the men’s softball team. Keith enjoyed his days of hunting and fishing and trap shooting and was a .410 state champion skeet shooter. He had a love for music, enjoyed stock and sprint car racing, sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad and grandpa and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Kenneth Wilson of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Lisa Mathenia Jr. of Alton; three grandchildren and spouses, Jacob and Heather Mathenia of Granite City, Conor Mathenia of Alton and Brock and Brittany Wilson of Des Moines, Iowa; two great grandchildren, Iris Dove Mathenia and Bodie Alan Mathenia; a nephew and his wife, Drew and Angel Johnson of Granite City; other extended family and many cherished friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Reidyth “Reedi” Daech. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Tri-City Assembly of God Church, 3400 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Tri-City Assembly of God Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.

