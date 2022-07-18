Lucille Werner

William “Cliff” Jones Jr., 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home. He was born January 24, 1936 in Granite City, a son of the late William and Edna Frances (Ahlers) Jones Sr. He married Rose Marie (Hammond) Jones on November 22, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had retired in 2000 from General Steel and Buckeye Industries after over 50 years of service as a draftsman. Cliff had a love for trains and had designed and worked with locomotive undercarriages and had his name associated with many train truck patents throughout the years. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where he was active with the Men’s group and had been a former longtime member of Holy Family and Sacred Heart Parishes. He was also a member of the Tri-Cities Council 1098 Knights of Columbus in Granite City and the V.F.W. Post #9473 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed candlemaking and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 63 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Russell Mitzel of Goreville; four sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Barbara Jones of Columbus, Ohio, Douglas and Sandy Jones of Glen Carbon, Thomas and Krystal Jones of Brighton and Paul and Tammy Jones of Orlando, Florida; special family friend, Theresa Sparks of Granite City; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel “Red” Jones; a granddaughter, Courtney Sherfy Jones and a brother, Leonard Jones. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
