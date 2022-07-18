ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Donald Newman

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald W. Newman, 55, died at 1:28 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville. Born June 29, 1967 in Alton,...

Eddie Linhart

Eddie Linhart, 75, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on February 23, 1947 in East Prairie, MO to Bevley and Mary (Fowler) Linhart. Eddie was a loving and devoted pastor, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Victor Buehler

Victor C. Buehler, 77, of Worden, IL passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 28, 1944 in Granite City, IL to Carl Victor Buehler and Angela (Portell) Buehler. The loving husband and father was an educator who worked...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Stephen and Sandra Young

Stephen L. Young, 80, died at 1:17 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Steve married the former Sandra R. Bunse on December 14, 1981 in Jerseyville and together they shared in 40 years of marriage and a brief 3 days apart on this Earth, prior to Sandra’s passing at 4:47 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
David Winfree

David A. Winfree, 85, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 11:18 am at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 11, 1937, in Tad, WV the son of Harry and Lula Mae (Jarrell) Winfree, and grew up in Campbells Creek, WV. David married Clara Honaker in Alton, IL on July 2, 1960. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2013.
ALTON, IL
Zora Young

Zora Lee Young, 93, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter and devoted caregiver in Jerseyville. She was born on August 16, 1928 and was the last surviving of six children born to the late Wilbert and Lillian (Morris) Duff.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Lisa Davis

Lisa Diane Davis, 46, died unexpectedly at 3:52 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on December 17, 1975 in Potosi, Missouri and was the daughter of the late John Henry and Mary Frances (Barton) Davis. Lisa was most recently employed...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Ambria Knight

She was born on November 29, 1999 in Granite City, IL to Steven and Amy (Hartman) Knight. Ambria graduated Granite City High School in 2018. She was employed with Defender Services as a custodian. Ambria loved music and loved to dance. She was an animal lover and was a movie...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Leslie Murphy

Leslie W. Murphy, 91, passed away at 8:52pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 12, 1930, in Heyworth, Illinois, the son of the late Elijah and Elba (Robinson) Murphy. He married the former Dolores Hoormann on May 18, 1957, in Wood River, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Teresa and Ronnie Landers of Bunker Hill, Joan and Dane Mills of Granite City, a son: Jeffory Murphy of East Alton, ten grandchildren: Jesse, Lindsay, Seth, Stephanie, Tiffany, Dustin, Kara, Jennifer, Brandi, Anthony nineteen great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
HEYWORTH, IL
Billy O’Neal

Billy Joe O’Neal, 86, passed away at 12:59pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 10, 1935, in Rosiclare, Illinois, the son of the late Oral and Oma (Foster) Travelstead. He married the former Betty Hoke and she preceded him in death. Survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Paula O’Neal of Wood River, Debra and Robert Bushnell of New Braunfels, Texas, a son: Timothy O’Neal of Bunker Hill, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
ROSICLARE, IL
D. Wayne Forsythe

Dennis Wayne Forsythe, 71, went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home in South Roxana. Born July 8, 1951 in Wood River, he was the son of Cecil and Vivian Marie (Hardy) Forsythe. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Wayne always had a kind word for...
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
Nancy Marcum

Nancy A. Marcum, 65, of Edwardsville, IL died on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at River Crossings Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on January 27, 1957 in Traverse City, MI to Hershal Evans and Louise (Dressel) Gale. The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed spending time with her children...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Gerald King

Gerald William King, 82, of Marissa, IL died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 4, 1939 in Pinckneyville, IL to Gene and Theo (Moak) King. Gerald married Karen Wylie in Marissa, IL on August 13, 1960. She preceded him...
MARISSA, IL
Todd Wineland

Todd Charles Wineland, 52, passed away at 9:55pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on June 2, 1969, in St. Louis, the son of the late Charles and Virginia (Seagroves) Wineland. He married the former Kariann Guess on December 13, 1997, in Ladue, Missouri, and they later divorced. Survivors include his former wife: Kariann Wineland (Eric Schalk), his son: Charles Wineland of Bethalto, his daughter: Clara Wineland of Bethalto, his sister and brother in law: Tamra and Victor Everhart of Clinton, Indiana, his step – mom: Jean Wineland of Osage Beach, Missouri, his sisters in laws, brothers in law, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
ALTON, IL
Deborah Becker

Deborah I. Becker, 67, of Moro, IL passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Alton Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on January 22, 1955, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Rudy and Eileen (Starkey) Becker. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, and...
MORO, IL
Lucille Werner

Lucille I. Werner, 95, of , Illinois passed away at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. She was born January 7, 1927 in Staunton, Illinois, a daughter of the late Oscar and Verna (Mascher) Moehle. She married Raymond Henry Werner on November 11, 1944 in Edwardsville and he passed away on November 21, 2021. She was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City where she was active with the Social Ministry and a member of the Altar Guild, served as a Sunday School teacher and active with the quilters. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Wood River, Mid-Day 8 Neighborhood Social Club, Chouteau Township Seniors and was an accomplished bowler. She enjoyed her days of camping, sewing, playing horseshoes and following the family tradition of making apple butter. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lela and Thomas Voigt of Highland; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Randolph Werner of Marine and Bill and Dona Werner of Blue Springs, Missouri; five grandchildren and spouses, Thomas M. and Dora Voigt, Michelle Olley, Randolph and Angie Werner Jr., Matthew and Sara Werner and William and Michelle Werner; twelve great grandchildren, David, Alex, Daniel, Maggie, Wesley, Jacob, Mason, Katie, Ethan, Ella, Matthew Jr., Alexis and Chance; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 77 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Werner; a sister, Wilma Courtney and two brothers, Marvin and Ralph Moehle. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Avenue in Granite City on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Keith Mathenia Sr.

Keith Arthur Mathenia Sr. of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home at the age of 79. He was born August 2, 1942 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of the late Arthur and Elsie (Vaughn) Mathenia. He married the love of his life, JoAnn (Spurlock) Mathenia on April 13, 1963 in Granite City and she survives. He had worked at M&M Machine Shop with over 25 years of service as a machinist, later working at U.S. Steel for 8 years and retiring from Arnett Pattern Shop in Granite City after several years of service. He was a faithful member of Tri-City Assembly of God Church in Granite City where he enjoyed playing the guitar and coaching the men’s softball team. Keith enjoyed his days of hunting and fishing and trap shooting and was a .410 state champion skeet shooter. He had a love for music, enjoyed stock and sprint car racing, sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad and grandpa and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Kenneth Wilson of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Lisa Mathenia Jr. of Alton; three grandchildren and spouses, Jacob and Heather Mathenia of Granite City, Conor Mathenia of Alton and Brock and Brittany Wilson of Des Moines, Iowa; two great grandchildren, Iris Dove Mathenia and Bodie Alan Mathenia; a nephew and his wife, Drew and Angel Johnson of Granite City; other extended family and many cherished friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Reidyth “Reedi” Daech. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Tri-City Assembly of God Church, 3400 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Tri-City Assembly of God Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
William Jones Jr.

William “Cliff” Jones Jr., 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home. He was born January 24, 1936 in Granite City, a son of the late William and Edna Frances (Ahlers) Jones Sr. He married Rose Marie (Hammond) Jones on November 22, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had retired in 2000 from General Steel and Buckeye Industries after over 50 years of service as a draftsman. Cliff had a love for trains and had designed and worked with locomotive undercarriages and had his name associated with many train truck patents throughout the years. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where he was active with the Men’s group and had been a former longtime member of Holy Family and Sacred Heart Parishes. He was also a member of the Tri-Cities Council 1098 Knights of Columbus in Granite City and the V.F.W. Post #9473 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed candlemaking and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 63 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Russell Mitzel of Goreville; four sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Barbara Jones of Columbus, Ohio, Douglas and Sandy Jones of Glen Carbon, Thomas and Krystal Jones of Brighton and Paul and Tammy Jones of Orlando, Florida; special family friend, Theresa Sparks of Granite City; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel “Red” Jones; a granddaughter, Courtney Sherfy Jones and a brother, Leonard Jones. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Motorcyclist injured in East Alton crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening in East Alton. The incident took place in the 100 block of South 9th Street around 5:15pm. All East Alton Fire personnel were called to deal with the scene, with help from East Alton and Wood River Police. A medical helicopter was also called to the scene.
EAST ALTON, IL
Jane Jameson

Jane Elizabeth Jameson, 67, died at 5:33 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born August 19, 1954 in Alton, IL. She was the daughter of Glenn R. and Helen (Mulqueeny) Jameson. Jane graduated from Arcadia High School in Arcadia, CA, received her A.A. Degree from Pasadena City College, and graduated from California State University, Los Angeles, CA with a B.S. Degree in Accounting. Jane was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. She had a beautiful soprano voice. She enjoyed singing in the church choir as well as singing solos, and also duets with Brian Hogue, her boyfriend of 17 years. She is survived by her sister, Marcia Kay Jameson of Godfrey and her boyfriend, Brian Hogue of Alton. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gregg Thomas Jameson and a sister, Carole Ann Jameson. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Pastor Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Jason Miles

Jason Neil Miles, 39, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 15, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Jason was born September 29, 1982, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Leland Neil and Carrie (Nolan) Miles. He worked for Cohen Foods as a warehouse supervisor. Jason was...
GRANITE CITY, IL

