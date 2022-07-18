Brewers Considering Deal For Andrew Benintendi

With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees have quite a solid foundation to build upon their outfield. Thanks to them — and to Aaron Hicks’ and Matt Carpenter’s recent resurgences — their outfielders lead the league in fWAR (10.2), wRC+ (131), homers (90), barrel percentage (16.6), and hard-hit percentage (48.5). Even so, behind the two giants are a number of question marks. Hicks has been hot lately, but had a .621 OPS as recently as June 28th. Carpenter has been electric, but until this season, had not played the outfield at all since an all-too-brief cameo in 2014. And then there’s Joey Gallo, who seems like a nice guy, and that’s all I’m going to say about him.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO