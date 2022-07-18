ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers Considering Deal For Andrew Benintendi

RealGM
 2 days ago

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the clubs considering a trade for...

baseball.realgm.com

CBS Boston

Mookie Betts crashes Red Sox All-Star Game photo

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have three players in Los Angeles for this year's MLB All-Star Game. It's a lower total than usual, but that trio has plenty of friends on hand at Dodger Stadium.One of those friends even had a little fun with his former teammates. As Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez posed for photos on the field Monday afternoon, former Red Sox All-Star and World Series champ Mookie Betts jumped in on the fun.Betts photobombed the Boston trio, but no one seemed to mind. The three current Red Sox embraced their former teammate and everyone had...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Red Sox make history in blowout loss to Yankees entering the All-Star break

The Red Sox still haven't won a series against an AL East team this season. The roller coaster that was the Red Sox’ first half of the season came to an end on Sunday. Boston struggled out of the gate, going 10-19 through its first 29 games. But the team found its stride from the middle of May into June, as Boston went 20-6 to not only get above .500 but solidify itself as a playoff contender.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade target: Andrew Benintendi

With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees have quite a solid foundation to build upon their outfield. Thanks to them — and to Aaron Hicks’ and Matt Carpenter’s recent resurgences — their outfielders lead the league in fWAR (10.2), wRC+ (131), homers (90), barrel percentage (16.6), and hard-hit percentage (48.5). Even so, behind the two giants are a number of question marks. Hicks has been hot lately, but had a .621 OPS as recently as June 28th. Carpenter has been electric, but until this season, had not played the outfield at all since an all-too-brief cameo in 2014. And then there’s Joey Gallo, who seems like a nice guy, and that’s all I’m going to say about him.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox used Matt Olson as comparable for Rafael Devers contract

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers is one of the best hitters in baseball. Period. The fact that he's just 25 years old and has a whole lot of hits ahead of him figures to make him a very, very wealthy man in short order.Exactly how much money Devers will make in his first real contract, however, remains a point of contention in Boston. Though Devers will still be under team control for the 2023 season, his potential payday in free agency has made him the subject of plenty of trade fodder this year. The longer that it appears he and the...
BOSTON, MA

