ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Trade Despite Higher Prices

By Riddhima Chakraborty
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Consumer discretionary goods have been bearing the brunt of GDP growth contraction and declining consumer sentiment. However, the sector has still managed to outperform the broader market. Therefore, quality consumer discretionary stocks Mannatech (MTEX), Pandora (PANDY), and The Procter & Gamble (PG), which are rated Buy in our proprietary rating system, could be ideal trading options despite soaring prices. Keep reading….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyNoW_0gjWCDgj00
shutterstock.com - StockNews

U.S. inflation hit a record 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022. The Fed is gearing to announce another 75 bps hike in July, hammering consumer sentiments as they assess the possibility of a recession. Moreover, the IMF has now slashed its 2022 U.S. growth forecast to 2.3% from 2.9%.

U.S. GDP could also contract in the second quarter, in line with the first quarter's decline, and consumer discretionary goods, which are highly dependent on business cycle phases, have been bearing the brunt.

However, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) gained 2.3% over the past month compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF's (SPY) marginal gains.

So, despite soaring prices, fundamentally sound consumer discretionary stocks Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX), Pandora A/S (PANDY), and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) could be ideal trading options. These stocks are rated Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX)

MTEX operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products.

For the first quarter that ended March 31, 2022, MTEX's total operating expenses decreased 10.8% year-over-year to $25.26 million. Its total assets came in at $61.14 million for the period ended March 31, 2022, compared to $59.63 million for the period ended December 31, 2021.

MTEX's EPS is estimated to grow 17.5% per annum for the next five years. Over the past month, the stock has lost 11.3% to close the last trading session at $18.49.

MTEX's strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

MTEX has an A grade for Growth, Value, and Quality and a B grade for Sentiment. It is ranked first among 60 stocks in the Consumer Goods industry. Click here for the additional MTEX ratings for Momentum and Stability.

Pandora A/S (PANDY)

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDY designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants, and it operates through a network of 2,619 concept stores.

On June 21, 2022, PANDY announced its decision to acquire the distribution and sales network of Visão do Tempo, the company's distributor in Portugal, a top market in Western Europe. The acquisition aims to enhance PANDY's brand development in the European country via advanced network expansion strategies.

PANDY's revenue increased 26.4% year-over-year to DKK5.69 billion ($771.02 million) for its 2022 first quarter. Net profit for the period came in at DKK995 million ($134.85 million), up 58.4% year-over-year. Also, its EPS came in at DKK10.40, up 65.1% year-over-year.

PANDY's revenue is expected to increase 6.3% year-over-year to $3.80 billion in 2023. The stock has lost 6.1% over the past month to close the last trading session at $16.26.

PANDY's overall B rating translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. Moreover, it has an A grade for Quality.

Within the Consumer Goods industry, PANDY is ranked #3. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment for PANDY.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

PG provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

On June 8, 2022, PG and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced their collaboration, by virtue of which MSFT Cloud will assist the future of digital manufacturing at PG.

PG CIO Vittorio Cretella said, "Together with Microsoft, P&G intends to make manufacturing smarter by enabling scalable predictive quality, predictive maintenance, controlled release, touchless operations, and manufacturing sustainability optimization — which has not been done at this scale in the manufacturing space to date."

PG's net sales came in at $19.38 billion for its third quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 7% year-over-year. Its net earnings came in at $3.35 billion, up 2.6% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $1.33, up 5.6% year-over-year.

For 2022, analysts expect PG's revenue to increase 5.2% year-over-year to $80.08 billion. Its EPS is estimated to grow 5.1% per annum for the next five years. Moreover, it surpassed EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. Over the past month, the stock has gained 9.5% to close the last trading session at $145.07.

PG's overall B rating equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. In addition, it has a B grade for stability and quality.

Within the Consumer Goods industry, it is ranked #4. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment for PG.

MTEX shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, MTEX has declined -51.01%, versus a -18.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p29Cn_0gjWCDgj00

Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries.

The post 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Trade Despite Higher Prices appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Wall Street ticks higher, adding to gains after big rally

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its big gains from a day earlier, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in midday trading, a day after soaring 2.8% for its best day in weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 66 points, or 0.2%, at 31,893, as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.7% higher.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Consumer Discretionary#Imf#U S Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Mannatech#Fed
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Will Soon Enter a New Lucrative Industry

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report seem ready for a new challenge. The serial entrepreneur is one step closer to his ambition to turn Tesla cars into living rooms on four wheels where passengers can be entertained by watching films and TV shows in streaming, even playing their favorite video games or simply doing something other than driving once they have activated the autonomous driving system.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
TheStreet

Apple and Facebook Send New Warnings About the Economy

Big tech seems convinced that the global economy is headed for a recession. Silicon Valley seems to be estimating that the economic slowdown will be sharp or even brutal. Tech companies and venture-capital firms, which finance tech startups, do not want to be caught off guard, especially when the economic data are not very reassuring.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

These 3 Stocks Won't Trade Under $100 For Long

The slumbering bear market of 2022 has been rough on all sectors (except the energy sector) and most individual stocks. The silver lining, however, is that the shares of a lot of fundamentally sound companies are on sale. Names that have fallen out of favor with the market yet still have solid balance sheets and growth outlooks are calling long-term investors.
STOCKS
NBC News

Cost of cars skyrocketing

Ballooning auto payments are making vehicles increasingly unaffordable. For the first time ever, the average price for a new vehicle topped $48,000 in June. That’s nearly a 13 percent increase from last year, according to industry reports. Now, more drivers than ever are spending at least $1,000 on their monthly car payments, which will go up even more if the Fed raises interest rates again.July 18, 2022.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy