Public Health

Long COVID may leave 1 in 5 people infected with coronavirus with long-term symptoms

 2 days ago

Judy Bruner
2d ago

I have long COVID. Have lost 133 pounds since January, can only eat two foods cottage cheese and Albertsons potatoes soup. If I eat anything else I get explosive diarrhea.I have had COVID twice, husband too.

Eric Hirsch
1d ago

don't get the jab. it's what keeps this B's going and what gov wants. to control u via fear. and other agenda is to wipe out half the planets population. fact!!!

Human Family
1d ago

The SO- Called COVID vaccine may leave 1 in 5 people suffering with with long-term side effects, such as Cancer, Blood Clots, Myocarditis, Belspalsy, Stokes, Suden adult death syndrome and other non-ischaemic causes of sudden cardiac death. Reproductive Issues, symptoms of the common cold, flu or flu-like symptoms will become common for those who rely on boosters. You will not longer has a immune system.

