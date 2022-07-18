ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

BusinessTalk with Nate Costa, president of the Springfield Thunderbirds

By BusinessWest Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local...

Company Notebook

Bay Path Gets High Marks for Online Master’s in Cybersecurity. LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University has been ranked as one of the top online cybersecurity master’s degree programs by Fortune magazine. Fortune, which covers global business topics, ranked Bay Path 11th in the nation for its online master’s program in cybersecurity. Rankings were determined by a program’s selectivity score, which measures the undergraduate GPAs and years of work experience of its students, along with the program’s acceptance rate. In addition, Fortune evaluated retention and graduation rates, as well as the size of each graduating class. In addition to its cybersecurity graduate program for men and women, Bay Path offers a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity to undergraduate women. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow by 33% over the next decade, more than four times faster than the average for all occupations. In 2020, the median annual salary for cybersecurity analysts in the U.S. was approximately $104,000.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Picture This

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. Berkshire Bank recently presented a total of $205,000 in funding last month to Springfield nonprofit organizations, including $75,000 to the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts, $25,000 to Revitalize CDC, $5,000 to Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence, and $100,000 to Common Capital, a subsidiary of Way Finders (pictured).
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Hazen Paper Rakes in Gold Leaf Award for 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Yearbook

HOLYOKE — Hazen Paper Co. was presented a Gold Leaf Award by the Foil and Specialty Effects Assoc. (FSEA) at Amplify: the Print, Finishing, and Embellishment Event, held recently by FSEA and the Assoc. for PRINT Technologies in Minneapolis. Hazen garnered recognition in the category “best use of overprinting foil” for the 2021 enshrinement yearbook produced for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.
HOLYOKE, MA
FOX 61

ConnectiCon brings big crowds and cosplay to downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Big crowds descended on downtown Hartford this weekend for ConnectiCon, Connecticut’s oldest fan-run convention celebrating all things pop culture. “I think it’s a lot of fun to be able to express yourself through costume. It allows us to do either, you dress up as something that you wish you were or dress up as a part of yourself you wish to explore more,” said attendee Jodie Chabot.
HARTFORD, CT
Seacoast Current

Legendary New Englander Who Inspired a “Home Improvement” Character is Retiring

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. He's been gracing our televisions across the country for over 40 years, and whether you ever actually watched the show or not, most have heard of "This Old House." It's the first-ever reality series, and the true home improvement pioneer of the DIY (do it yourself) television genre born right here in New England in Boston. Now, these shows are everywhere, especially on TLC.
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Incorporations

The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community. The World Dialectical Behavior Therapy Association Inc., 26 South Middle St., Amherst, MA, 01002. Shelly McCain, 115 Ava Road, Toronto, ON M6C, 1W2 Canada. Non-profit organization organized for the advancement of education and science in the field of dialectical behavior therapy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Self-taught shipbuilder from Granby to set sail

GRANBY, MASS. (WHDH) - A self-taught shipbuilder from Granby is getting ready to set sail. Steve Denette decided back in 2014 that he was going to build a wooden sailboat and sail it around the world, despite having no prior boat-building or sailing experiences. What Denette did have was determination,...
GRANBY, MA
WWLP 22News

Family-friendly fun at the 2022 Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

(Mass Appeal) – Springfield Jazz and Roots festival is a two-day celebration of the arts, culture and music that is fun for the entire family. Joining me now for a segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau is the festival’s Executive Director, Kristin Neville. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Comic Con coming to MassMutual Center this Saturday

Springfield tenants left listening to fire alarm for several hours over weekend. If they tried to stop the alarm from working themselves, they would have faced criminal charges. New study examines COVID-19 vaccine’s impact on menstrual cycles. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new study just came out that highlights...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Landmark

Whatever became of these Central Mass. golf courses?

Golf was invented, it is believed, in Scotland, some time before 1457. It took a while, though, for the game to catch on in Central Massachusetts. About 440 years, to be exact. In 1901, there were three golf courses in Worcester, prompting the Worcester Telegram to proclaim that the game...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
HCC to Hold Registration Express Week for Fall Semester Aug. 6-12

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be holding Registration Express for the fall 2022 semester on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Monday through Friday, Aug. 8-12, in the HCC Campus Center. During Registration Express, prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic...
HOLYOKE, MA
Arrha Credit Union Opens New Branch in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. — Arrha Credit Union announced the opening of a new branch at 231 Hazard Ave. in Enfield, Conn. “We are excited to be opening a branch in Enfield and support surrounding communities as well,” said Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO. “We are a community-focused credit union and know our hometown banking style is what Enfield and surrounding communities need. In April 2019, the membership approved the expansion of our field of membership to include those who live, work, or attend school in Hartford and Tolland counties in Connecticut and immediate family of such persons.
ENFIELD, CT
amherstbulletin.com

Concert series forced to move from Summit House to Notch

HADLEY — An ongoing state inspection of the Summit House at J.A. Skinner State Park is forcing the move of a weekly summer concert series, which was set to begin at the historic site on July 7, to the Notch Visitors Center in Amherst. Friends of the Mount Holyoke...
AMHERST, MA
WWLP

Springfield picking up trash earlier Wednesday due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is informing residents that trash will be picked up earlier on Wednesday due to the expected hot temperatures. Residents that have municipal trash, recycling and yard waste collection on Wednesday through the Springfield Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division should set out their carts on the curb no later than 5:30 a.m. or your trash may not be picked up until the next scheduled pickup.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

