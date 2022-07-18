ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Two lanes of I-80 West shut for time by crash in Warren County

By Tony Rhodin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A crash just before 7:30 a.m. shut two of the three westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Hope Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation reports. The New...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck carrying Halloween candy catches fire, closes I-78 East for 6 hours at Route 33

UPDATE: Interstate 78 East, cleaned up after a truck fire in Glendon, reopened just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday after a six-hour closure, Pennsylvania State Police report. INITIAL POST: Interstate 78 East was shut early Wednesday morning at the Route 33 interchange in Lower Saucon Township after a tractor-trailer carrying Halloween candy caught fire about three miles east of there in Glendon, authorities say.
GLENDON, PA
WBRE

I-80 reopened after overturned truck closed down road

UPDATE: PennDOT told Eyewitness News at 12:24 p.m. that I-80 has completely reopened. LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT announced that emergency crews closed down eleven miles of I-80 Westbound due to an overturned tractor trailer beginning at exit 273. For further information regarding traffic conditions, refer to 511PA’s free website.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after Route 33 crash in Plainfield Twp.

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A 41-year-old Monroe County man died after a crash in Northampton County early Tuesday morning. Peter Delanoy, from Monroe County, was pronounced dead after the crash on Route 33 in Plainfield Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police. Delanoy was driving a Lincoln...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
Newswatch 16

Monroe County man dies in crash

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Northhampton County. It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Route 33 in Plainfield Township near Wind Gap. Officials say 41-year-old Peter Delanoy of Saylorsburg died when he crashed his car into a...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after vehicle crashes into home

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a fatal crash occurred Tuesday night in Stroud Township. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, the crash occurred on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. after a vehicle drove through a fence, striking a parked car at a home in the 200 block of Cranberry Road. The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Warren County

HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person died Monday morning following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Warren County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 13.1 in Hope Township, Marchan said. A...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dot
Daily Voice

Utility Pole Crash Closes Route 4

Westbound Route 4 remained closed following a serious morning rush-hour crash. Multiple victims were brought to Hackensack University Medical Center by Englewood Health EMS after a Lincoln MKC slammed into a pole, downing wires, shortly after 8 a.m. The westbound highway remained closed near Jones Road in Englewood while PSE&G...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UNCONSCIOUS PARTY

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an unconscious party behind a vehicle at the Wawa on Route 37 and Garfield. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details arise we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

FLASH FLOOD: Motorists Rescued, Vehicles Float, Roads Jammed Throughout Area

Some cars flipped while many floated, responders rescued dozens of motorists whose vehicles became submerged and traffic throughout Bergen and Passaic counties was paralyzed by the hard rain that fell Monday afternoon. Torrential thunderstorms stranded motorists rescued by emergency responders. Others watched their cars float away. Roadways of all widths...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBRE

Chase ends after motorcyclist loses control of bike, police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton City Police Officers arrested a man they said fled from police at a high rate of speed on July 17. Police say they only caught up to him after he lost control of his motorcycle. Police officers said they observed a male operating a motorcycle on West Diamond Avenue without […]
HAZLETON, PA
Daily Voice

Contractor Airlifted After Bad Fall At Franklin Lakes Home

A cleaning service contractor was airlifted following a bad fall at a Franklin Lakes home, authorities said. The 34-year-old contractor with Jose’s Cleaning Services of Ridgefield Park was cleaning gutters and power-washing the Crest Place home near Kells Pond just off Pulis Avenue when he fell two stories around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Newswatch 16

More drivers, more unpaid turnpike tolls

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Every day thousands of drivers pass through the Pennsylvania Turnpike toll booths near Lake Harmony. All are supposed to pay to get on the toll road, but some don't. According to the Turnpike Commission, the amount of uncollected turnpike tolls went up from $105 million...
LAKE HARMONY, PA
WBRE

Death investigation after body found in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Coroner confirms a body was found under a bridge in Stroudsburg overnight. According to officials, a man’s body was found face down in the water under the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Stroudsburg Borough on Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once arriving at the scene investigators recovered the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Car Crashes In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A police vehicle crashed in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at Wagner and Amboy avenues in Perth Amboy, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy