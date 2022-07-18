Two lanes of I-80 West shut for time by crash in Warren County

Drivers taking Interstate 80 through the Delaware Water Gap can expect another week of lane closures on the New Jersey side. One eastbound lane will be shut down daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday this week, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) says. A westbound lane will be closed during those same hours on Monday only.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO