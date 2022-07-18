ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Wyoming

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income.

Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty's harmful effects, both in the immediate and long-term. Childhood poverty can negatively impact brain development and has been linked with a greater likelihood of chronic illness, shorter life expectancy, and poor emotional and behavioral health. Those who spend some or all of their childhood in poverty are also less likely to succeed in school or be financially secure later in life.

Nationwide, an estimated 17.5% of children under age 18 live below the poverty line. And though the United States has one of the worst child poverty rates among wealthy, developed countries, in parts of the U.S., child poverty is considerably less common than it is nationwide.

Of the 20 counties or county equivalents in Wyoming with comparable data, Lincoln County has the lowest child poverty rate. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, 7.4% of the 18 and under population in the area live below the poverty line - compared to the statewide child poverty rate of 12.3%.

Not only is child poverty less common in Lincoln County than it is across Wyoming, but local families also tend to be relatively well off. The median income among households with children in the county stands at $89,938 - about $9,100 more than what the typical household with children across the state as a whole earns annually.

All data in this story is from the 2020 ACS. Counties or county equivalents were excluded if the child poverty rate was not available, if the number of children for whom poverty status was determined was lower than 500, or if the sampling error associated with a county's data was deemed too high.

StatePlace with lowest child povertyLocal child poverty rate (%)Local median family income ($)State child poverty rate (%)State median family income ($)AlabamaShelby County7.8100,95022.764,790AlaskaPetersburg Borough7.482,26613.888,245ArizonaGreenlee County14.771,40820.069,758ArkansasSaline County11.084,82422.059,204CaliforniaSan Mateo County6.4168,99616.884,790ColoradoDouglas County2.4144,75811.591,425ConnecticutTolland County4.7118,14113.0100,115DelawareNew Castle County14.591,42317.279,268FloridaSt. Johns County8.2113,32118.765,053GeorgiaFayette County4.6112,89520.170,326HawaiiKauai County9.086,35811.791,696IdahoAda County9.487,10214.469,851IllinoisWoodford County4.895,59316.283,907IndianaLaGrange County5.080,14117.670,859IowaDallas County4.7130,87113.379,139KansasRooks County2.862,53013.974,882KentuckyOldham County5.7125,22722.265,096LouisianaLivingston Parish12.889,68626.361,722MaineYork County8.588,35414.076,852MarylandCalvert County4.3133,21511.6103,641MassachusettsNorfolk County5.4154,05112.2109,908MichiganLivingston County6.1111,74618.873,187MinnesotaCarver County2.5136,86011.695,628MississippiItawamba County8.862,58027.654,822MissouriPlatte County5.9105,47717.472,033MontanaJefferson County4.790,82115.271,986NebraskaHoward County3.374,56912.277,982NevadaDouglas County11.082,01017.667,738New HampshireRockingham County5.5123,3948.9100,798New JerseyHunterdon County3.0163,37113.3106,937New MexicoSandoval County15.675,37025.654,886New YorkPutnam County5.7128,30418.783,272North CarolinaClay County8.347,17620.068,688North DakotaDickey County3.393,75011.186,414OhioGeauga County5.2110,63819.172,130OklahomaCanadian County10.285,30120.762,535OregonClackamas County7.1103,71815.078,939PennsylvaniaBucks County6.7121,61616.781,257Rhode IslandBristol County4.5123,23715.683,161South CarolinaYork County12.289,60121.264,942South DakotaStanley County0.094,23416.176,789TennesseeWilliamson County4.4137,82920.865,852TexasRockwall County4.9116,64720.071,693UtahSummit County4.0121,3439.984,298VermontGrand Isle County7.191,96412.381,902VirginiaGoochland County2.4114,84213.193,828WashingtonPend Oreille County7.876,46812.690,447West VirginiaPleasants County6.667,50023.159,938WisconsinOzaukee County4.5117,94414.281,197WyomingLincoln County7.489,93812.380,825

Comments / 0

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
Wake Up Wyoming

Hazy Smoke Has Returned To Wyoming

Have you noticed how hazy our afternoons have become over the past few days?. That's not humidity, though there has been some of that. It's smoke from Western fires. It is nowhere near as bad as it was last year at this time. That's because we are slowly coming out of a drought, so there are not as many fires.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Meet Your Candidates: U.S. House of Representatives

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We reached out to all of the candidates filing for the U.S House of Representatives in Wyoming. Below are the candidates running who responded to our request. The information below is written by the candidates and unedited by Wyoming News Now. REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES.
CHEYENNE, WY
msuexponent.com

BLM declares fire restrictions for more Wyoming counties

With especially hot and dry weather descending on Wyoming, the BLM on Tuesday began fire restrictions for its land in Campbell County. On Friday, the same rules go into effect on BLM land in Weston and Cook counties, according to a Monday press release. The “Stage 1” fire protections limit...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming One Catastrophe Away From Severe Increase In Gas Prices

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming could be just one catastrophe away from a severe increase in the already sky-high fuel prices, industry leaders told a state panel studying Wyoming’s gas and diesel prices Friday. “If any of the refineries shut down, it takes more...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: These Are The Political Dog Days For Hageman And Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Question: Can challenger Harriet Hageman hold off a surging incumbent Liz Cheney here in the dog days of the Wyoming political season?. Not only is this the biggest political question in Wyoming, but this race for Wyoming’s lone Congressional seat offers...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Poverty Rate#Poverty Level#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
Herald-Journal

'No one left behind': Preston South Stake heads to Wyoming for Trek

Editor’s Note: A detailed account of the Preston South Stake Trek in commemoration of Pioneer Day. Under the direction of the Preston South Stake Young Men’s President and Stake High Councilman, James Frankman, and his wife, Xochithl, of the Weston 1st Ward, with the theme “No One Left Behind,” it takes many leaders on the stake and ward level to plan and prepare for such a large activity as the reenactment of the Pioneer Trek.
PRESTON, ID
K2 Radio

Need A Career Change? This Is Wyoming’s Highest Paying Job

Let's say you're just getting out of high school and you still have no idea what you want to do as a career, or maybe you're in college and the field you've been studying in isn't quite what you'd hope it'd be, or maybe you're just looking for a change in general. If you're mainly motivated by a great salary, the website Zippia has you covered.
WYOMING STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Hey Idaho veterans! Did you know?

Since Nov. 10, 2014, veterans who present valid documentation showing proof of honorable discharge from military service will be provided veteran designation on their Idaho Driver’s license or state-issued identification card. There is no charge to add the veteran designation to a new or renewed Idaho driver’s license or identification card. There will be a $15 duplicate card fee to add a veteran designation at any other time. The designation is permanent and will not incur any additional cost.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
cowboystatedaily.com

California’s New Gun Law Could Hurt Wyoming Gunmakers, Sellers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new California law designed to allow lawsuits against the entire firearms industry when its products are misused could affect gunmakers in Wyoming, according to a Second Amendment expert. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 12 signed into law Assembly Bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
capcity.news

Upcoming chip sealing to cause delays in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers in southeast Wyoming will be seeing delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project on Wednesday, July 27, weather permitting. Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. will...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Fires from Idaho and Utah bring smoke to valley skies

Smoke from regional fires has made its way into Star Valley this week. The main culprit is the Bray Fire outside of Twin Falls, Idaho which as of Tuesday July 19, had burned approximately 8,000 acres. According to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management, winds are driving the blaze and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
myhits106.com

WYDOT To Begin Chip Sealing Project

Motorists around southeast Wyoming can expect delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project on Wednesday, July 27th, weather permitting. Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. will begin the project in Carbon...
WYOMING STATE
Branding Iron Online

University of Wyoming Student named Miss Wyoming

As previously reported on in the Branding Iron, University of Wyoming student Hazel Homer-Wambeam was one of several young women competing for the title of Miss Wyoming at the annual Miss Wyoming competition in Sheridan. Homer-Wambeam has since achieved her dream of becoming the next Miss Wyoming, having received that...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy