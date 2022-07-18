ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Annual duck derby honors memory of Kristin Lucas

By E. Hambleton
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
For many Hillsdale area residents, Saturday morning opened with the newly-renamed Kristin Lucas Memorial Duck Derby. The weekend was bright and the weather perfect for a duck race and Domestic Harmony, the organization hosting the derby, readied 3,500 rubber ducks to race down the river in Mrs. Stock’s Park.

Beginning with a pancake breakfast, the community came together to honor the late Kristin Lucas for her work and dedication to spreading awareness of domestic violence and providing resources for survivors.

Lucas founded Domestic Harmony in 1979, serving as the executive director for 19 years before serving on the board for years afterwards. She passed away summer of 2021.

In order to honor her, Domestic Harmony renamed their annual Duck Derby to “The Kristin Lucas Memorial Duck Derby” and for the first time since the pandemic shutdowns, hosted the duck derby in person at Mrs. Stock’s Park. The two previous years, the Duck Derby had been held virtually.

A new addition to the derby was the pancake breakfast. Hannah Jordan, executive eirector of Domestic Harmony, noted that the board wanted to think of something to bring more people together and food was the perfect idea. Many businesses in Hillsdale County donated supplies to the breakfast bar, including pancakes, eggs, sausage, bottled water, orange juice and coffee.

Lucas’s family attended as well and shared memories of Kristin and insights to her life work with Domestic Harmony.

“She had so much love and support from her family she always assumed as a woman you could do whatever you wanted to do,” one of her three daughters said. “When she discovered that it wasn’t understood that women could do what they wanted to do, she was amazed by that. She had only known love and caring and support.”

“She owed everything to her family because they gave her the idea that whatever she wanted to do, she could do it,” Dr. Lucas, Kristin’s husband, added.

Kristin’s middle daughter, Ann, added her thoughts, saying, “I think she talked too, early on, that she thought, ‘Well here’s this problem no one knows about. If we just start talking about it, everyone will agree that this is not okay and it will be solved.’ There was this injustice that if we all started talking about we could make it better. I think she was unpleasantly surprised that it wasn’t going to be that easy.”

Regardless of the difficulty, however, Kristin Lucas put in the work and was well appreciated and loved by Hillsdale’s community. All 3,500 tickets for the derby were sold out before the day’s events, and more than 100 residents showed up for breakfast and the duck race. WCSR did a live broadcast during the event.

Just before the duck derby began, the Lucas family helped plant an apple blossom tree in Kristin Lucas’s memory. Hannah Jordan shared a respectful and sincere speech, ending with a few special words.

“Our hope is that this tree stands tall and brave like Kristin did during a time when it was not easy to stand up for this cause, that this tree’s roots will grow deep and create a lasting foundation like Kristin has in this community, and that our community can enjoy the beauty of this tree with a grateful heart like we do knowing we are a part of a community that supports survivors of domestic violence.

“She may not be with us anymore, but she instilled a lasting passion and drive into the staff at Domestic Harmony. We will continue the much needed work in Hillsdale County for generations to come.”

