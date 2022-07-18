Media Beef: Joe Buck vs. Artie Lange

Fans tuning into the 2022 MLB All-Star Game experienced what can only be described as the unfamiliar: a very high-profile baseball game on FOX that did not feature the voice of Joe Buck. It's now obvious that this was an overlooked side effect of Buck and Troy Aikman being lured away from FOX by ESPN. The voice that has called the last 24 World Series is no longer doing baseball. Last night was the first time that FOX or viewers had a chance to miss Buck and judging by Twitter, many did.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO