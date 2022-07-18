ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media Beef: Joe Buck vs. Artie Lange

By Stephen Douglas
Joe Buck once hosted a talk show on HBO called Joe Buck Live. Well, technically Joe Buck thrice hosted a talk show on HBO. called Joe Buck Live. The permier...

Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley on LIV Tour: 'If You Are In Pro Sports, You Are Taking Some Type of Money From a Not Great Cause'

Charles Barkley is entertaining offers from the LIV tour, according to the man himself. Barkley said he was going to meet with LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman to talk about a potential role. That meeting apparently happened, and Barkley spoke to the New York Post about it. Specifically, he said he thinks people are exercising "selective outrage" when it comes to criticizing those who are taking money from the Saudi-backed league and said anybody who's played professional sports has taken money from a not-so-great source.
SPORTS
The Big Lead

Twitter Reacts to Hearing Joe Davis Instead of Joe Buck Call the MLB All-Star Game

Fans tuning into the 2022 MLB All-Star Game experienced what can only be described as the unfamiliar: a very high-profile baseball game on FOX that did not feature the voice of Joe Buck. It's now obvious that this was an overlooked side effect of Buck and Troy Aikman being lured away from FOX by ESPN. The voice that has called the last 24 World Series is no longer doing baseball. Last night was the first time that FOX or viewers had a chance to miss Buck and judging by Twitter, many did.
MLB
$10 Million Dollar Club: Charles Barkley

Top-end broadcasting salaries have skyrocketed over the past few years as everyone looks to follow in the footsteps of Tony Romo. With live sports rights being some of the most valuable real estate around, broadcasting partners are suddenly willing to pay whatever it costs for the biggest names. A select few have seen their compensation rise into eight-figure territory. They are members of an exclusive group: The $10 Million Club.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Big Lead

Roundup: 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Released; Hailee Steinfeld Teases New Music; James Harden Has a New Contract

Arresting story about trying to do good through baseball ... Richard Sherman joins Colin Cowherd’s digital media network The Volume ... Happy Halloween to drivers on I-78 ... One thing LIV golfers are good at is changing their minds ... Not a great time to be a little guy ... Henrik Stenson loses his Ryder Cup gig ... Delta flight blows tires during LAX landing ... Extreme heat in Europe, U.S. could get really bad ... Rudy Giuliani ordered to appear in Georgia Trump investigation ... Stocks rose on Wednesday ... Hailee Steinfeld is releasing new music ... Summit League partners with Collegiate Sports Management Group for media rights strategy ... A review of Jordan Peele's "Nope" ... A look inside "House of the Dragon" ... James Harden agrees to two-year deal with Sixers ... ACC is weighing its options among realignment moves ... Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to felony domestic violence ...
MLB
The Big Lead

Brock Lesnar Walked Out on WWE After Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement

Vince McMahon announced his retirement as WWE CEO on Friday following a string of scandals that made that decision inevitable. There are already ripple effects being felt across the professional wrestling landscape. None bigger than what happened with Brock Lesnar shortly after the announcement. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer says...
WWE
The Big Lead

Roundup: Ana de Armas at 'The Gray Man' Premiere; Ivana Trump Dies at 73; G.G. Jackson Decommits From UNC

The Secret Service deleted texts around Jan. 6 after watchdog sought records ... Ivana Trump died at 73 ... We're still not sure if Armie Hammer is actually selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands ... Simone Oliver steps down as Refinery29 editor-in-chief ... Brace for Derek Jeter overload ... It was the media's fault, says Tom Brady ... Kevin Spacey is going to have trouble keeping roles ... Ana de Armas stunned at "The Gray Man" premiere ... Joe Manchin rejects climate, tax pieces of Biden agenda ... Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits more bank earnings ... Hollywood COVID protocols extended ... Noah Schnapp on Will's sexuality on "Stranger Things" ... Suns matched Deandre Ayton's Pacers offer sheet ... Five-star G.G. Jackson decommits from North Carolina ... USWNT cruises into CONCACAF final ... Leaderboard at the Open Championship ...
CELEBRITIES
Juan Soto Flew Commercial, Like Some Kind of Monster

Juan Soto is one of the biggest stories in MLB right now. He turned down a massive contract from the Washington Nationals and then went to the All-Star Game and won the Home Run Derby, reminding everyone that yeah, he's young and awesome and probably worth more than a half a billion dollars to a functioning professional baseball team. And then it was revealed that Soto had to fly commercial to the All-Star Game which is apparently outrageous. Just ask his agent.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Big Lead

Best Football Nicknames

Football nicknames. Everybody's got one. There have been many, many nicknames in football. Some of them have been great. Some of them have been bad. Many have been fine. Below we have compiled a list of the 13 best in football history. The Bus. Jerome Bettis is not only from...
NFL
Mike Tannebaum Picks Mac Jones as Sneaky MVP Pick For 2022

The 2022 NFL season is close yet oh-so-very far away. To keep the clock running fast, the Get Up team broke down their "sneaky" NFL MVP picks for next season. Most of the crew had standard names in mind-- guys who wouldn't be expected to win MVP for one reason or another but have clearly and obviously exhibited the talent required to do so if everything broke right for 17 weeks.
NFL
Roundup: AL Wins All-Star Game; Lili Reinhart in 'Look Both Ways'; Nick Saban Sounds Off on NIL

The American League won the MLB All-Star Game ... "Law & Order" employee shot and killed in Brooklyn ... The Las Vegas Raiders led the NFL in ticket revenue last year ... Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence ... Secret Service can't recover deleted Jan. 6 texts ... CDC endorses Novavax COVID shots for adults ... House of Representatives votes to protect same-sex marriage ... A look at Lili Reinhart's new Netflix movie ... Michael Mann confirms "Heat" sequel is in development ... Russia preparing to annex more of Ukraine ... Stock futures up after big Tuesday gains ... Netflix is doing better than expected ... San Diego Comic-Con is set to return live this week ... Andrew Wiggins regrets getting vaccinated ... See every pick from the 2022 MLB Draft ... Texas Tech boosters offer $25k per player ... Nick Saban calls for NIL regulation ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Dallas Cowboys Bringing Back Classic White 1960's Helmets On Thanksgiving

We're still weeks away from anything resembling meaningful football so now is the ideal time for teams to leak special uniform updates to drum up interest in the humble NFL. Today we learned that the Dallas Cowboys would be bringing back a class helmet from the 1960's for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New York Giants.
NFL
Alek Manoah Just Provided the Best Miked-Up Segment on Record

There is a not-insignificant faction out there so entrenched in the idea that baseball is dead and can do nothing to fix itself that they'll never credit the sport for being forward-thinking in its in-game access. Everyone else, though, couldn't help but notice that last night's All-Star Game was an extremely attractive product with a top-notch presentation. Among the many shiny bells and whistles, one segment stood out and it came with Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah on the hill for the bottom of the second inning.
MLB
