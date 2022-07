Oklahoma Highway Patrol The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said at least two people were on board when the plane crashed in Bryan County.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said at least one person is dead after a plane crashed in southern Oklahoma Monday morning.

OHP said the plane crashed into the Red River close to Durant in Bryan County.

Authorities are working to get to the plane using an airboat.

OHP said at least two people were on board when the plane crashed.

This is a developing story.

