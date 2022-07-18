ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ron DeSantis, culture war king, suspiciously silent on the biggest culture war battle of our time

By Heather Digby Parton
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIFfJ_0gjVx10C00

The GOP's most aggressive culture warrior, Ron DeSantis, gave the keynote address at the first annual "The Liberty Moms" meeting in Tampa, Florida last weekend. He was there to lend his explosive star power to their self-described agenda of "battling mask mandates in schools, banning library books that address sexuality and gender identity, and curtailing lessons on racial inequity and discrimination." He is, in fact, their one true leader, using their authoritarian intimidation platform as his re-election agenda and possible springboard to the White House.

Considering his position as a general in the culture war, you'd think that DeSantis would be first in line with abortion bans and fugitive pregnant women laws like so many of his fellow GOP leaders. Instead, he stood by silently while the Attorney General of Ohio rushed right into the fray to doubt the now confirmed story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to be transported to Indiana by her mother to obtain an abortion because she missed the 6-week deadline by 3 days. Not to be outdone, the Attorney General of Indiana immediately declared that he would investigate the doctor who performed the procedure even though abortion is still legal in the state (for the time being.) The state of Texas, meanwhile, got the conservative judiciary involved by suing the Biden administration over its guidance that emergency rooms are still obligated to perform abortions in case of a medical emergency, calling it an "attempt to use federal law to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic" and forcing "hospitals and doctors to commit crimes and risk their licensure under Texas law." And with a bracing amount of clarity even Texas can't claim, Idaho Republicans voted to reject a "life of the mother" exception from its party platform.

Talk about pushing the envelope.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

And at the federal level, Senate Republicans helpfully blocked a bill that would have protected the right of pregnant people to travel from one state to another. It's probably only a matter of days before a state passes a law restricting such movement.

These and other actions in red states all over the country show that DeSantis is behind the right-wing curve. He defended the state's ban on abortions after 15 weeks, without exception for rape and incest, and blandly offered to "work to expand pro-life protections" — but that's about it. Beyond that, he's been uncharacteristically reluctant to wade into the greatest culture battle of our time. The New York Times explained that he is under pressure from Republicans to adopt the draconian measures that have electrified the anti-abortion zealots throughout the country but remains reluctant because he feels it might hurt his chances at re-election and a possible presidential run.

It's rare for DeSantis to be out of step with the extreme right but on this one he is and in a big way.

One of the leaders of the far right legal movement, James Bopp, the counsel to National Right to Life, a leading activist curtailing voting rights, and the man who took Citizens United to the Supreme Court and won, wrote the abortion ban "model law" that's being adopted all over the country. There are no exceptions for rape and incest, as he told Politico:

"She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,"

There is no one in America more in touch with the hardcore right than James Bopp. This will be the new baseline. And because his template does generously allow for an exception to be made if the person being forced to give birth will die otherwise (subject to very stringent rules to be set by know-nothing fanatics in state houses) his position will be considered mainstream. That makes DeSantis a RINO by comparison.

The Florida governor and presidential hopeful does have one issue, however, which he can point to as being in the vanguard that might just get him off the hook: the reversal of LGBTQ rights. He's a clever politician so he started off with the issue of transgender kids and has gradually expanded it to businesses, relationships with their gay employees, and more recently siccing child protective services on parents who take their kids to gay-friendly events like drag shows. (So much for parents' rights.) He's passed dystopian legislation that's been dubbed the "don't say gay" bill, which prohibits teachers from discussing gay issues in schools. He clearly believes an anti-LGBTQ crusade offers a fertile culture war battlefield.

That flies in the face of Republican messaging that says gay rights aren't really on the agenda.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

From Justice Samuel Alito, who assured the nation that his reasoning in the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade meant "nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion," to the right-wing zealot Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who insisted he believes "that Obergefell was wrongly decided, but I also think that at this point it is also settled law. I'm not aware of any concerted effort to get Obergefell overturned, and I don't think that this opinion will result in that happening," Republican officials are generally working overtime to reassure the public that they don't have any intention of overturning marriage equality.

Hawley's statement that it's "settled law" is patently absurd considering that the Supreme Court just overturned a constitutional right that was decided 50 years ago and upheld numerous times over all those decades while marriage equality was decided just 7 years ago. No one can be confident they won't overturn it and "send it to the states" where citizens' rights go to die.

They're talking about it. Here is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., over the weekend:

And lest anyone thinks this isn't an official position of the Republican Party, they should take a look at the last GOP platform, carried over from 2016, in the part where they discuss appointing Supreme Court justices. They've only gotten more extreme since then:

Only such appointments will enable courts to begin to reverse the long line of activist decisions — including Roe, Obergefell, and the Obamacare cases — that have usurped Congress's and states' lawmaking authority, undermined constitutional protections,

expanded the power of the judiciary at the expense of the people and their elected representatives, and stripped the people of their power to govern themselves

The person who made that addition to the platform (and made sure that all inclusive language was kept out) was none other than James Bopp, the triumphant, right-wing, mastermind who represents National Right to Life. He's an anti-LGBT warrior as well and he's on a roll. Ron Desantis is too.

Comments / 454

Politically Heard
2d ago

DearhSantis is nothing but a dictator. He has no right to push himself into schools or anyone's personal decisions or businesses freedom of speech and freedom to help women with their reproductive rights. Republicans have no right to hold a women captive in her home State. Everyone has a right to travel, no matter what the reason is.

Reply(39)
159
Queen Bitch
2d ago

Mother's for Liberty M4L in Fl a well funded group backed by DeathSantis Devors heritage foundation liberty are attacking teachers an school board thier goal privatize public school where children are indoctrinated an thy have the legal right to discrimate while being funded with you're tax dollar vote blue

Reply(40)
107
Mychelle Wheatley
2d ago

Texas is oppressive. If their intention is to try and enforce their draconian laws outside the borders of Texas then they are truly overreaching like they constantly accuse the Federal government of doing.

Reply(10)
47
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

GOP Senator Implies He Wants To Bring Back Segregation In Response To Roe V. Wade Decision

White conservatives stay telling on themselves on Twitter—and then pretending the racist sh*t they said wasn’t racist. Former President Barack Obama posted a simple tweet joining most Americans in condemning the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which ends constitutionally protected abortion rights. Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Laura Ingraham calls for America to cut its losses with GOP establishment and more

Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Ron Desantis
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Affordable Care Act#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Gop#The White House
CNN

Opinion: Gavin Newsom is doing more than just crushing Ron DeSantis

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom marked the July 4th holiday by unveiling a campaign ad set to air on Fox News in which he speaks about freedom, amid images of skyrocketing fireworks and the Statue of Liberty. But this 2022 re-election commercial is about just one thing: crushing Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis. And Newsom does it in a way that other Democrats should emulate -- by highlighting the threat that today's extremist GOP poses to the freedoms of all Americans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy