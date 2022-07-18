ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Helicopter Crash Kills Four NM First Responders

Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say a multi-faceted, multi-agency investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fatal crash Saturday night that killed four Bernalillo County first responders: Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The BSCO helicopter crashed at approximately 7:20 pm...

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Neighbors testify, Deadly shooting, Hot with storms, Memorial for crash victims, Food bank donations

Wednesday’s Top Stories Hobbs mother recounts night woman stole car with her kids inside Over 80 miles of sewer line in Albuquerque need replacing Some residents of historic Albuquerque neighborhood against zoning change Paradise Hills little league softball to represent New Mexico at regionals Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt NBA player Miles Bridges […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

DA Carmack-Altwies Will Pay $25,000 to Man She Blocked on Facebook

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has agreed to pay local real estate investor Aaron Borrego $25,000 to settle the lawsuit Borrego filed last year when he was blocked from the DA’s Facebook page, which he alleged violated his right to free speech. In an email to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Borrego writes: “It is clear that the District Attorney believes our laws do not apply to her. Thankfully, the courts and corresponding settlements prove otherwise.” Borrego criticized the DA’s handling of the cases related to the destruction of the Plaza obelisk, he says, and his comments on the DA’s Facebook page were deleted and he was blocked. Borrego says he will donate the money to local charities as well as Carmack-Altwies’ opponent the next time she’s up for re-election. Carmack-Altwies did not respond to a request for comment from the paper, but her spokeswoman said the DA was advised by the state’s Risk Management division that “despite there being legal and factual defenses…a smaller settlement cost outweighed that of an expensive litigation process” as a factor for the settlement, which she said would show no admission of guilt on the DA’s part. Borrego has filed two other cases against the DA’s office, both relating to public records requests, both of which have been decided by the courts in his favor.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Tough on Talk, Light on Action

Guns are a problem in Santa Fe. So said Mayor Alan Webber in a weekly newsletter, outlining gun safety measures he intends to propose in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening. Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating,” Webber wrote. “We...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WGAU

Copter crashes, kills 4 during severe New Mexico fire season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Evidence indicates that a helicopter that crashed in northern New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire over the weekend descended at a fast rate, with the craft ending up mangled and in pieces after first hitting the ground upright, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos man charged with voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22. The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos police warn against accidental overdosing

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police are urging people to be careful when picking up stray dollar bills or coins. The department shared a warning from Tennessee authorities after reports of two separate cases where fentanyl was found inside folded cash. Los Alamos Police say they have not seen a case like this yet, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Some residents of historic Albuquerque neighborhood against zoning change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A developer wants to put up a four-story apartment building in the Silver Hill Historic neighborhood near the University of New Mexico, but some nearby residents do not like the idea. The Church of Christ building has sat abandoned for nearly two years, and neighbors say it’s become a trouble spot ever since.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Crews respond to sewer collapse in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is working to repair a collapsed sewer line near 12th street and Griegos. The water authority says it is unknown how long it will take to repair the line. Griegos Road between 12th and 14th street is closed due...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brawl at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has turned into a murder investigation. APD responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around four p.m. Monday afternoon after someone called 911 saying a fight had broken out between several people. Police say at some point during the fight, a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas man dies in rollover crash north of Socorro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash July 17, around 7:45 p.m. The rollover crash happened on I-25 north of Socorro at mile post 160 near Lemitar, New Mexico. Officials have identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Jesus A....
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas man found guilty of defacing tombs

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who destroyed graves at a Las Vegas cemetery last year has been found guilty. In March 2021, San Miguel County workers saw a red SUV leaving the Mt. Calvary Cemetery and could hear the vehicle dragging something behind it as it left. A few days later, a man reported his […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mourns loss of first responders in fatal helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and neighboring communities are in mourning after the deaths of four people in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crash Saturday. First responders and others lined I-25 Sunday afternoon as the four victims were escorted back. Community members tell KRQE News 13 this is an enormous loss for the community. “They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

