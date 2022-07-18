Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets are 'focused on trying to find a Kevin Durant deal'

Brooklyn Nets are focusing on forward Kevin Durant (7) trade deal. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said last week that there was a very real possibility that both "KD" and "Uncle Drew" start the 2022-2023 season in Brooklyn. Irving opted into his $37 million player option three weeks ago and three days later, Durant requested a trade.

It is been reported on numerous occasions in the last week-plus that the Nets were prioritizing a Durant deal, with Irving talks stalling. The former No. 2 overall pick out of Texas has four years remaining on his current contract and will turn 34 in September.