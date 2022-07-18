ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets are 'focused on trying to find a Kevin Durant deal'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKetk_0gjVw0aK00
Brooklyn Nets are focusing on forward Kevin Durant (7) trade deal. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said last week that there was a very real possibility that both "KD" and "Uncle Drew" start the 2022-2023 season in Brooklyn. Irving opted into his $37 million player option three weeks ago and three days later, Durant requested a trade.

It is been reported on numerous occasions in the last week-plus that the Nets were prioritizing a Durant deal, with Irving talks stalling. The former No. 2 overall pick out of Texas has four years remaining on his current contract and will turn 34 in September.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steph Curry responds to Grant Williams’ NBA Finals comments

The Golden State Warriors are still paying at least some attention to what the Boston Celtics have to say about the NBA Finals. Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams asserted in an appearance on Duncan Robinson’s “The Long Shot” podcast that the Warriors had not been the better team in their NBA Finals win over Boston last month. Williams instead said the Warriors had been the “more disciplined” team and credited that, along with their past Finals experience, for their success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Texas State
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge Reportedly Wants 7 First-Round Picks In A Donovan Mitchell Trade

The Utah Jazz has already pulled off one epic deal this offseason, trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a haul that has reset the trade market. Danny Ainge was able to get five first-round picks and players for Gobert, a truly gigantic return, and has since made it more difficult for other teams trying to get value for their superstars.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams on U.S. Open entry list

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are on the official U.S. Open entry list revealed Wednesday, but Djokovic's chances of playing are still remote. Djokovic is unvaccinated and reiterated after winning Wimbledon earlier this month that he doesn't intend to get the vaccine. Current United States restrictions would prevent him from entering the country.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reportedly Has ‘No Interest’ In Playing With Russell Westbrook

“It’s pretty darn clear that Lebron James has seen enough and he has no interest in going another year with Russell Westbrook as his teammate,” ESPN insider Dave McMenamin said on The Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe. This news is interesting on several fronts. For starters, James...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Proposed Lakers-Pacers blockbuster trade 'currently dead'

Regardless of where he may end up next, some recent reports have indicated that former league MVP Russell Westbrook has played his final game in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. In the Eastern Conference, it's been heavily rumored that both defensive menace Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield will be moved by the Indiana Pacers at some point this summer as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Insider on Juan Soto trade rumors: 'One team I'm watching very carefully is the San Francisco Giants'

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the hottest name on the market continues to be Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto. Things seem to be well past the point of a possible agreement on a contract extension to keep Soto in the nation's capital and now the questions appears to be whether the Washington Nationals will move the two-time All-Star before the deadline or if he will walk in the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy