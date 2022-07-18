ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Gunman who killed 3 in Indiana mall shot dead by bystander, police say

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruRBt_0gjVv9Z400

Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said. Ison said there was one male and four female victims, but could not say which of those had been killed and which had been wounded. He later said that the two people who were injured are in stable condition. One was a 12-year-old girl who suffered a "minor" wound.

"She went home, told her parents and they called us and we responded," Ison said. "She was transported to the hospital for a checkout. She is expected to be just fine."

The man who killed the shooter was not identified, but Ison described him as a 22-year-old man from Bartholemew County

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Authorities were searching the mall for any other victims, but they believe the shooting was contained to the food court. "We are confident that there are no additional threats at this time," Ison said.

Police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said. The backpack did not contain any explosive devices, Ison said Sunday night, but he would not elaborate on what was found inside.

Authorities could not say Sunday night whether the victims were targeted or shot at random or what the motive for the shooting may have been.

The mass shooting was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022. Schools , churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, have all become killing grounds in recent months. Still, the reality of America's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual deaths that rarely make the news.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There was no threat to the area Sunday night, authorities said.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for "prayers to the victims and our first responders."

"This tragedy hits at the core of our community," Myers said in a statement.

Authorities said they would provide more details Monday.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

4 Dead, Including Alleged Gunman Killed by 'Good Samaritan,' at Indiana Mall Shooting

At least four people, including an alleged gunman, have been killed at a mall shooting in Greenwood, Indiana, authorities said Sunday. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said in a press conference that at around 6:00 p.m. local time, a gunman — whose identity has not yet been released — entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several rounds of ammunition and began firing in the food court.
GREENWOOD, IN
The Associated Press

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said. Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.
GREENWOOD, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Indiana shooting: 1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired during vigil at park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least one person was killed and three others were hurt during a vigil at a park in suburban Indianapolis, authorities said. According to WISH-TV and WRTV, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, where people had gathered for a vigil. Beech Grove police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, the news outlets reported.
BEECH GROVE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WREG

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. […]
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Parade#Murder#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb issues statement after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”
GREENWOOD, IN
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy