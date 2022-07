Since the rise of capable camera phones and the creation of the crowd-sourced DolphinWatch app, we know about more Chesapeake Bay dolphin sightings than ever before. And this summer season, dolphins are turning up in more unusual locations. In recent weeks the popular marine mammals have been spotted way up the James River in Richmond and in the Pamunkey River, a tributary of the York.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO