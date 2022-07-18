ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Deans’ Lists

sent-trib.com
 2 days ago

Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring term. Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement. Rosanna Barber and Macey Thomas, both of Bowling Green, made...

www.sent-trib.com

sent-trib.com

ASL class falls victim of national teacher shortage

PERRYSBURG — The national teacher shortage is hitting specialty classes hard, and at Perrysburg High School that means the final American Sign Language course has been dropped, with students unable to get certifications. Perrysburg senior Lauren Gorcz, and her father Damon Gorcz, spoke to the school board on Monday...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Penta student earns 1st place in HOSA International competition

PERRYSBURG — Meghan Rose, of Lake High School, who completed the Medical Technologies program in May at Penta Career Center, earned first place and a gold medal in the nursing assisting contest at the 2022 HOSA – Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference. Rose competed against hundreds of...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

UF offers scholarships to earn a teaching license

FINDLAY — University of Findlay’s College of Education offering the Addressing Educator Shortages Program with the support of the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the university. Findlay’s Addressing Educator Shortages Program allows post-baccalaureate students to receive up to $14,600 in scholarships towards earning a teaching license in...
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Marta A. Crow

Marta A. Crow, 63, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Marta was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Bergman) Diels. In the spring quarter of 1978 at BGSU, she called in a request at WFAL campus radio, Rick Crow answered the phone. She requested the song “Paradise By The Dashboard Lights”, Rick gave the request to his friend but he didn’t play it right away so she called back with an even sweeter voice and Rick told him that you HAVE to play this song! Rick handed the phone to him and, of course, he played it. Marta being embarrassed after she heard it called back. Rick and his friend were about to end that shift, so they invited her and her friends up to go uptown. Ever since that night, she and Rick have been by each other sides. They were married on April 19, 1980 at the University Lutheran Chapel, across from the BGSU campus. Rick survives after 42 amazing years of marriage. Marta is also survived by her two loving children: Eric (Lindsey Cunningham) of Toledo and Kelly (Brandon West) of Perrysburg; siblings: Mark (Marsha) Diels, David (Anita) Diels and Sue (Mark) Taylor and her canine companion Freddie and feline companion Ziggy.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Education
City
Berea, OH
sent-trib.com

Falcons named to AVCA Academic Honor Roll

For the 22nd consecutive year and 23rd total year, Bowling Green State University volleyball has earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award, sponsored by the United States Marines Corps. To qualify, teams must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher. BGSU was one of 43 D-1 teams...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Kids within 2 miles of BG schools lose busing

Bowling Green City Schools students will either have to walk farther or find alternate transportation to get to school this fall. At Tuesday's meeting, the board of education approved a change in its transportation policy that states any child living beyond 2 miles is entitled to busing. The policy previously...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Sharon Lee Bechstein

Sharon Lee Bechstein, 62, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 16, 2022. She was born April 27, 1960 in Bowling Green to Calvin and Letta (Hanthorn) Anderson. She married Jeffery Lee Bechstein on June 17, 1978 and he survives in Bowling Green. Sharon was a 1979 graduate of Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

David E. Williams

David E. Williams, 77, of Waterville, Ohio passed away Monday July 18, 2022. He was born May 24, 1945 to Helene (Williams) Solether and Richard Solether. He married Betty Mercer on June 11, 1967 and she survives in Waterville. Along with his wife of 55 years, Betty, David is survived...
WATERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

All BG schools will have air conditioning next month

The air conditioning project for Bowling Green City Schools is coming in under budget and on time. That means all district buildings will have air conditioning when classes start in August. The completion date is Aug. 12, said Superintendent Francis Scruci. “The contracts have been moving along very well,” said...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Bowling for big dollars: Al-Mar hosts Midwest PBA

When a sporting event attracts the world’s best, it might typically take place in a major city like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. But for one weekend, Al-Mar Lanes in Bowling Green, is going to be hosting the top bowlers on the planet at the 25th Annual Progressive/Gerdeman Insurance Agency Central/Midwest PBA 50 Tournament Friday-Sunday.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 7-19-2022

A major paving project in Bowling Green — that was planned for summer before Bowling Green State University fall semester starts — has been delayed. The city was recently informed by the paving contractor awarded the East Wooster Street paving project that work will be delayed. “Unfortunately, there...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Terry Lynne Daniels

Terry Lynne Daniels, 65, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:47 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on January 23, 1957, in Findlay to the late Jack W., Sr. and Charlotte L. (Franks) Barringer. She married Robert L. Daniels, Sr. and they were divorced.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
sent-trib.com

Fatal foxtail? Perrysburg officials want weed declared noxious

PERRYSBURG — Following reports of severe illness — even death — in dogs, council and the mayor are making a formal request to have foxtail barley declared a noxious weed. One man’s dog died from ingesting them. “This seed has barbs on it that tunnel into...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Walbridge golfer ties for win at Eagles Landing

OREGON — Toledo Junior Golf Association’s Winckowski Law Office Junior Open was held Thursday at Eagles Landing. Myles Lowe, Walbridge, tied for the low score, firing at 69, and winning the 16-18 age group.
WALBRIDGE, OH
sent-trib.com

Rocking to the fireworks: Pyromusical show returns to Elmwood

BLOOMDALE — Featuring a rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack, the computerized pyromusical fireworks show at Elmwood High School is set to be bigger and better than last year. The second annual Community Fireworks show, to be held at Elmwood High School on Saturday, is expected to have more than 2,500 spectators, with five fire departments bringing their trucks.
BLOOMDALE, OH
sent-trib.com

Scooter legislation hits speed bump in BG

Bowling Green Council’s legislation governing electric scooters won’t be starting its motor for a little while. On Monday, council voted to table the legislation until next month due to a series of proposed amendments. Shakir Blackett, co-founder of Meridian Rentals LLC, said that the company would like to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Southeastern Container honored with Ambassador of Energy Efficiency Award

Southeastern Container has received Efficiency Smart’s Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award. The award was presented Tuesday to the company in recognition of its commitment and innovation in reducing energy use, which was demonstrated by its successful implementation of energy-efficient measures in Bowling Green. Southeastern Container’s Bowling Green plant has...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Water trail connects communities along the Portage River

A newly designated water trail offers ways for kayakers, boaters, and recreation enthusiasts to access and enjoy the outdoors along the Portage River. State and local officials designated the Portage River Water Trail, a joint effort by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), its Portage River Basin Council, waterfront communities, and a long list of partners who helped bring the project to fruition.
PORTAGE, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man injured in motorcycle crash

A Bowling Green man was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after being involved in a crash Thursday. John Bardsley, 49, was operating a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the area of King and Pargillis roads at 6:56 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to a Wood County Sheriff's Office report.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Community Policy