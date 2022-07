BAY CITY, MI - The community will have another chance to meet with the crews in charge of the ongoing Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project in Bay City. Bay City Bridge Partners is hosting its second “Coffee with the Crew” event from 9 - 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22. Attendees are invited to come to the Doubletree Hotel Riverfront Grille to meet with crews and staff from BCBP and to hear an update on the Liberty Bridge project.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO