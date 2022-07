2018 200 IM Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:57.67. Commonwealth Games 200 IM Record: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:57.67. The big question mark here (and in the 400) is Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott. The 25-year-old looked strong at British Trials, posting 1:56.08. Then, he contracted COVID-19 two weeks before Worlds. While it originally seemed he planned to race in Budapest, he ultimately withdrew due to post-COVID training struggles. He’s raced since then, but it’s unknown what kind of form he’ll bring to Birmingham. His COVID diagnosis and subsequent training issues have cast doubt over what seemed like a lock for gold. With the men’s 200 IM falling on Day 6 of the competition, we’ll know what Scott’s form is well before we get to this event. If he’s swimming well, he could still upgrade his 2018 silver for gold.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 14 HOURS AGO