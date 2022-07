The Concert of Colors is back in full swing for the 2022 season. Founded by WDET’s own Ismael Ahmed (host of This Island Earth on Saturdays from 6-8 p.m.), the festival has put a spotlight on Detroit’s diverse cultural communities for the past 30 years. It is – and always has been – free to attend, and there are a wide variety of foods, dancing, and live music performances that started last weekend and will go through this Sunday. Many of the events are live and in person, while some are virtual and/or broadcast. The festival will span over a range of venues from the DIA to the Wright Museum of African American History to the Michigan Science Center.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO