Veterans, surviving spouses honored at July 12 event

Sun City’s Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary and Cremation Center, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., honored and recognized a large number of veterans with free coffee and donuts July 12.

A couple of guest speakers were also in attendance.

Sun City National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Agua Fria Honorary Chapter Regent Shirley Staggs and chapter member and veteran Debbie Schneider presented 50th commemoration Vietnam War era lapel pin packets to Michael Elliott, U.S. Coast Guard, 1969-1972, serving on the West Coast, Gail Elliott, U.S. Army, 1974, and Arnold Kohl, U.S. Army, 1968-1970. A surviving spouse lapel pin packet was also presented to Nancie Scalercio, who served in the U.S. Navy. Her husband was Dan Scalercio, U.S. Army Civil Affairs, 1959-1962.

Shirley Staggs was also surprised with being presented a Veterans Affinity lapel pin from Rick Kreiberg, Founder and Executive Director of Veterans Affinity and Retired Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army. Barbara Hopkins, Volunteer Coordinator Veterans Advocate, assisted Kreiberg with the pin presentation. Kreiberg works with helping Vietnam War era veterans acquire any military benefits they may be entitled to receive. Visit his website atveteransaffinity.org.

Visit aguafriaarizonadar.weebly.com.

Gail Elliott
