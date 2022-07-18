ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama’s COVID positivity rate continues to rise amid BA. 5 subvariant surge

By John H. Glenn
alreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is continuing to grow by the day, indicating a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, according to recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate — the percentage of reported tests that are positive —...

www.alreporter.com

Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
cruisefever.net

Two Largest Cruise Lines React to Latest CDC Decision

The world’s two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, both posted statements regarding the CDC’s decision to stop the COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships. Now that the CDC’s voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships has been canceled, what does that mean for cruises leaving from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Shows No Sign of Slowing as CPI Hits 40-Year High

With inflation still running rampant, retail apparel prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in June following a 0.7 percent increase in May, and were up an unadjusted 5.2 percent compared to a year earlier, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed Wednesday in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The lockdown baby boom! America's birth rate increased by 1% from 2020 to 2021 - after dropping 2% the year prior - with Connecticut and New Hampshire recording 7% increases, CDC reveals

The trend of declining birth rates in America stopped in 2021, though the increase recorded was minimal, according to data revealed Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There were 3,659,289 births recorded in 2021, a one percent increase from the 3,613,647 in 2020. The 2020 figure...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Q2 Yelp Economic Average Finds Consumers are Experiencing Inflation at Record Rates and Reporting New Experiences of ‘Shrinkflation’

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released second quarter 2022 data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. The Q2 2022 YEA report reveals consumers are experiencing inflation at record rates, with review mentions of inflationary language up by 28% compared to Q2 2021, and up by 33% compared to the same time period in 2020. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006149/en/ The Q2 Yelp Economic Average finds consumers are experiencing inflation at record rates. (Graphic: Business Wire) For the first time, Yelp found that consumers are reporting experiences of shrinkflation in reviews published in Q2 2022. In response to rising gas prices, Yelp data in the second quarter also points to a nearly two-fold increase in searches for electric vehicles compared to Q2 2021. While fewer consumers sought out higher-priced businesses than earlier in 2022, according to Yelp data, people are still looking for more expensive businesses compared to pre-pandemic. In the first half of 2022, they’re also waiting longer than ever to get a reservation at restaurants.
BUSINESS

