Opinion | Ethics Commission declares itself above the law

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police to determine if the agency engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Word of the investigation follows a series of complaints from Black troopers about harassment and mistreatment by fellow white officers, concerns that drew the attention of a Maryland state legislator last year. “Discrimination has no place in any workplace, and especially in law enforcement agencies,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. “Our investigation will determine whether the Maryland Department of State Police has created racially discriminatory barriers for Black people seeking job opportunities and promotions and, if so, identify the reforms necessary to ensure equal employment opportunities.” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III have been informed and pledged cooperation with the investigation, the news release said.
