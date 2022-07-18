ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine named a fantasy breakout candidate

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btvv7_0gjVokch00

During a 2021 season in which the Tennessee Titans were riddled with injuries at wide receiver, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was one of the few constants in the group.

A 2020 undrafted free agent signing out of Indiana, Westbrook-Ikhine reeled in 38 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns, all career-highs. His yards and touchdowns both ranked second on the team behind only A.J. Brown.

Looking ahead to 2022, Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to assume the No. 3 role at wide receiver but there’s an avenue in which he could have an even bigger role than that.

Tennessee’s projected 1-2 punch at the top of the depth chart, Robert Woods and Treylon Burks, are both question marks, as Woods is coming off a torn ACL and Burks has had a shaky start to his Titans tenure.

Adding to that, Westbrook-Ikhine is one of the few pass-catchers left on the team that Ryan Tannehill has familiarity with, which will no doubt help his cause no matter where he lands on the depth chart.

In an article naming a fantasy breakout candidate for all 32 teams, The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode picked Westbrook-Ikhine. Here’s why:

He has already exceeded expectations for an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in 2020 who struggled to catch the ball in his first training camp. The 2021 season qualifies as a breakout: 38 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns. But he’s here because he continues to get better and because the Titans’ reliance on him is about to increase significantly. That’s what happens when A.J. Brown is traded and Julio Jones is cut. Robert Woods is ahead of schedule in his ACL rehab and will be good. First-round pick Treylon Burks? Hard to say. It’s been a shaky start for him. It has been an eye-popping spring, however, for Westbrook-Ikhine, who has Ryan Tannehill’s full trust.

While we expect Woods to be ready for a significant role at the start of the season, the same can’t be said for Burks if he continues to miss reps in training camp.

In that scenario, Westbrook-Ikhine would be the biggest beneficiary, and it would not only lead to his having another career year, but having some fantasy football relevance as well as a flex play.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peter King offers up some genuine Lions optimism

Now serving up a healthy helping of Honolulu Blue Kool-aid: NBC Sports’ Peter King. In his latest edition of Football Morning in America, King features the Detroit Lions. It’s a piece bubbling with optimism as King includes reports from an earlier trip to Lions HQ in Allen Park and snippets of interviews with head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ainias Smith arrested early Wednesday

When thinking about the Aggies football team in 2022, there aren’t many players who will be more important to success than senior wide receiver Ainias Smith. Unfortunately, Smith is facing some adversity leading into the season, as according to reports from Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, he was arrested early Wednesday morning. According to Zwerneman, A&M police charged Smith with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, and as of this writing Smith had not been released on bond. Smith was listed by the program as one of the three players who would appear along with head coach Jimbo Fisher at SEC Media days on Thursday, but that status would obviously seem to be up in the air. Stay tuned for updates as we learn more. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Browns are getting in Javon Wims

The Cleveland Browns continue making moves in free agency and have decided to add more depth to their receiving corps. The receivers look to be extremely solid this season with the addition of a few draft picks and a big name in Amari Cooper, but another underrated signing has arrived in Javon Wims.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jahan Dotson compares James Franklin and Ron Rivera

Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is finding himself making a fairly smooth transition to the NFL. The first-round pick of the Washington Commanders says his move to the NFL is being helped by guidance from his new head coach with Washington, Ron Rivera. And according to Dotson, Rivera has a similar approach to football and life as his former head coach at Penn State, James Franklin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts: Best 2022 NFL offseason moves that will put Indianapolis over the top

Many have the Indianapolis Colts pegged as the favorites in the AFC South. We’ll see how it plays out though, as the Tennessee Titans still have a talented roster without AJ Brown. Regardless, this franchise is going to be competitive but could use an upgrade in a couple of key areas. For that reason, we look at the biggest offseason moves the Colts must make to put the 2022 roster over the top.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Acl#Athletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Details of incentives between Panthers, Baker Mayfield emerge

Baker Mayfield sacrificed quite a bit to get his chance with the Carolina Panthers this season. But there’s a way he can get it back. When the 27-year-old quarterback was shipped off back on July 6, he agreed to cut a chunk of his pay to fit the desired parameters of the deal. As far as the $18.8 million salary is covered—the Cleveland Browns are on the hook for $10.5 million, the Panthers for $4.8 million and Mayfield, essentially, for $3.5 million.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nation's top CB recruit earns new player comparison from Gators coach

When cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond left the LSU Tigers to coach under Billy Napier at the University of Florida, many assumed the nation’s top defensive backs would follow him. That assumption came true with five-star safety Kamari Wilson in the 2022 cycle, and Raymond seems locked in on landing the highest-rated defensive player in the upcoming 2023 class, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Jets RB Breece Hall is questioning Madden 23

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, like many NFL players, think Madden 23 missed the mark. The latest edition of the NFL video game has slowly released their player ratings this week. The makers of the game rightfully make rookie earn their stripes, the first-year pros are usually average-at-best in terms of their rating.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy