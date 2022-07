During life's busiest—and sometimes most stressful—moments, that unexpected phone call or text from a loved one can mean the world. As it turns out, these surprise touchbases actually do make a difference when it comes to our mental health. A new study published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology noted that the greater the surprise element of these check-ins, the more appreciated the person will feel—which is a great reason to reach out to that friend or relative you love, but haven't connected with in years.

