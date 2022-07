"This is a big deal," said Sandy Jacobs, Hays city commissioner. "We've waited a long time for this. ...Twenty-some years that we've actually been directly focused on this." Jacobs has lived all her life in Hays and says some of the younger residents may not understand the importance of the recent judicial ruling about the R9 Ranch in Edwards County, the source of a long-term water supply for Hays and the city of Russell.

